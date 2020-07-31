DISH Selects VMware to Help Build the Most Advanced, Automated, End-to-End 5G Network in the U.S.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DISH (NASDAQ:DISH) today announced that it has chosen VMware (NYSE:VMW) for the cloud platform to deploy the nation’s first 5G, cloud-native Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN). The platform will help bring to life the first network in the U.S. to combine the efficiency of the distributed telco cloud, public cloud and private cloud environments while delivering consistent, low-latency edge computing. In addition to DISH’s selection of the VMware Telco Cloud platform, the company also selected cloud infrastructure services to support the IT needs of the broader DISH enterprise.

The VMware Telco Cloud will enable DISH to utilize software from the nation’s industry-leading vendors to optimize and accelerate its 5G network deployment. Additionally, it will provide DISH with enhanced automation, resiliency, security and flexibility. The VMware Telco Cloud provides an abstraction layer across multiple network domains and enables DISH to leverage hyper-scale public cloud capacity where needed, while maintaining core control points. The software-defined nature of the VMware Telco Cloud is part of the platform to support the DISH ecosystem of partners to accelerate 5G leadership in the U.S.

“VMware software will serve as a powerful foundation for our cloud-native, software-defined 5G network,” said Marc Rouanne, executive vice president and chief network officer, DISH. “By bringing together innovations such as the distributed cloud, edge computing and network slicing, this software will help us provide our customers with customizable, secure solutions that will be more cost-effective than legacy, vertically-integrated, hardware-reliant alternatives.”

“We’re excited to work with DISH to architect and build a state-of-the-art, nationwide cloud-first 5G mobile network platform,” said Shekar Ayyar, executive vice president and general manager, Telco and Edge Cloud Business Unit, VMware. “This software-led approach will enable DISH to innovate and deliver new services to all types of customers – enterprise, small business, and consumer – across the U.S.”

DISH and VMware have tested and onboarded dozens of cloud-native 5G network functions from multiple software vendors on top of the VMware Telco Cloud. Running Kubernetes and following cloud-native design principles, it will enable DISH to dynamically move and scale workloads within the cloud, based on consumer demand.

DISH’s network deployment using the VMware Telco Cloud illustrates the use of U.S.-based foundational technology for realizing a next generation greenfield 5G network. This network will result in significant benefits for both consumers and enterprises by delivering a combination of secure, high-capacity and low-latency services.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

For company information, visit about.dish.com.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.