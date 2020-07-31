Quidel Receives Preliminary Contract Leading to Definitive Agreement for $71 Million Under NIH’s RADx-ATP Program to Accelerate the Expansion of Its Manufacturing Capacity for Sofia® SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Detection Test for Rapid Diagnosis of COVID-19

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that Quidel has entered into a preliminary letter contract with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) through its newly launched Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics - Advanced Technology Platforms (RADx-ATP) initiative to support the expansion of its manufacturing capacity in San Diego for its diagnostic assays that test for SARS-CoV-2 Antigen using its Sofia® Fluorescence Immunoassay (FIA) platform. Quidel and the NIH endeavor to enter into a definitive agreement to support the initiative by mid-September.

The NIH RADx-ATP investment, subject to entering into the definitive agreement with key deliverables and identified milestones, would directly support the upgrade and addition of new manufacturing lines, thereby expanding capacity for test cassettes from approximately 84 million cassettes per year to in excess of 220 million cassettes per year. This investment would also support the outfitting of a larger distribution center that would be needed for the greatly expanded yield of rapid diagnostic assays, including not only those for COVID-19 diagnosis, but also for influenza, RSV, and other infectious diseases. The contract period would be for one year beginning on July 30, 2020.

Quidel is known for its production of fast, accurate, affordable rapid diagnostic products—and, importantly for their ease-of-use and CLIA waiver—making them especially well-suited for Point-of-Care applications. Sofia® is the name of Quidel’s best-selling instrumented system. Sofia and Sofia 2, its second-generation Analyzer, both employ a fluorescence-based, lateral flow immunochemistry design and state-of-the-art optics to provide an accurate, objective and automated result in 15 minutes or less. When needed, its Read Now or Batch Test Mode enables getting results for up to 50 patient specimens within one hour. The Sofia Analyzers also come connected to Virena®, Quidel’s data management system, which wirelessly provides aggregated, de-identified testing data in near real time to users of the system for laboratory management and to public health agencies, state and federal, for bio-surveillance.

Quidel currently sells several different Sofia assays in the United States, including the Sofia® SARS Antigen FIA under FDA EUA and other FDA-cleared and CLIA-waived assays, including tests for Influenza A and B, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Group A Strep, and a 15-minute finger-stick whole blood test for Lyme Disease. In addition, Quidel also markets Sofia® tests for Lyme Disease, Legionella, and S. pneumoniae in Europe.

Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia®, QuickVue®, D3® Direct Detection, Thyretain®, Triage® and InflammaDry® leading brand names, as well as under the new Solana®, AmpliVue® and Lyra® molecular diagnostic brands, Quidel’s products aid in the detection and diagnosis of many critical diseases and conditions, including, among others, COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, Strep A, lyme, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid disease and fecal occult blood. Quidel's Triage® system of tests comprises a comprehensive test menu that provides rapid, cost-effective treatment decisions at the point-of-care (POC), offering a diverse immunoassay menu in a variety of tests to provide diagnostic answers for quantitative BNP, CK-MB, d-dimer, myoglobin, troponin I and qualitative TOX Drug Screen. Quidel’s research and development engine is also developing a continuum of diagnostic solutions from advanced immunoassay to molecular diagnostic tests to further improve the quality of healthcare in physicians’ offices and hospital and reference laboratories. For more information about Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio and to explore exciting employment opportunities, visit quidel.com.

This project is supported by the NIH Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics - Advanced Technology Platforms (RADx-ATP) program and has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the Office of the Director, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N92020C00013.

