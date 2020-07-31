FSP signs worldwide partnership with new distributor making it the biggest deal ever

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FSP, one of the world’s leading power supply manufacturers, is pleased to announce a newly signed contract with FPS (FSP Power Solutions Gmbh) to market and distribute a range of FSP products across Russia & Ukraine.

New Beginnings

FPS will officially become the only business partner across Russia & Ukraine for FSP’s products. The new agreement will create a solid foundation in Russia & Ukraine and cover product information, warranty, product enquiries, and contact information of the new partner.

Strategic partnership for the region

FPS and ELKO Group will establish a strategic partnership for the region and have already successfully launched into key markets with the following: Region New Exclusive PSU for Desktop PC – FSP PNR PRO, Retail PSU for Gamers, and Desktop PC Cases & UPS.

Russian Market and Distributors

FPS recognizes a huge potential in the market and plans to implement an aggressive marketing strategy which allows it to re-enforce sales in the region.

With a wide assortment, excellent quality and attractive conditions with the distributors' channel power allow us to propose the best market offerings to the customers.

Together with market leaders like X-com.ru, NIX.ru, Komus.ru, and Regard.ru we are already on the way and will expand our presence continuously. The first positive feedback from our partners and customers have confirmed our strategy and we are happy to continue with the implementation.

FPS is already successfully developing project business in the industrial solutions market in Russia. We’ve selected a wide range of products, provided professional and fast technical support, the possibility of customization, and offering a higher quality and longer service contract to attract more and more customers. Even now, at this beginning stage of business development, FPS has generated some success and is collaborating with distributors such as ELKO, Fivel, Asbis, Bitikey Electronics, Auroramobile.

Ukrainian Market and Distributors

In Ukraine, FPS found out pretty quickly that it is a highly professional market and with industry leaders like rozetka,ua, itbox.ua, kvshop.com.ua, f.ua, and www.3ona51.com launch premium products such as the T-WINGS PC Desktop case and the worldwide renowned 1st PSU with aqua cooling technology HYDRO PTM+ as the most effective for this sector. The distribution channel was improved with professional local distributors like ERC and TDB which enabled us to cover all markets and propose excellent availability with top-niche services from our distributors to our channel partners.

Based on this success in key markets, FPS would like to welcome all region participants to their global power supply network and wish all a successful business lifecycle together.

For contact information, please address it to info@fsp-group.com.ru and info@fsp-group.com.ua. If you want to find out more information about FSP Russia or FSP Ukraine please head over to their website, https://www.fsp-group.com.ru or https://www.fsp-group.com.ua accordingly. Further information may also be obtained from their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FSP.Group.Russia/ or https://www.facebook.com/FSP.Group.Ukraine & https://www.facebook.com/FSP.Group.Armenia

About FSP

FSP was founded in 1993, and it is one of the leading manufacturers of power supply products in the world. With more than 500 models certified with 80 PLUS standards, it is the world’s number one manufacturer with the most 80 PLUS certifications. FSP employs eco-friendly technologies by providing the best environment protection and quality power supply products. FSP Group’s websites for RU is: www.fsp-group.com.ru and for UA is : www.fsp-group.com.ua. For RETAIL go to: https://www.fsplifestyle.com/ru