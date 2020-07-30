GACW Incorporated Expands Distribution Network Into Massive Australia Market

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GACW Incorporated (“GACW”, or the “Company”), announced today that it has signed a Supply, Service and Exclusive Agent Agreement (the “SSEAA”) with Brownfield Engineering and Maintenance Pty Ltd, a leading Australian engineering and maintenance company to market and distribute GACW’s Air Suspension Wheel (“ASW”) technology to the mining Off the Road (OTR) sector. With approximately 433 operating mines in Australia, this agreement broadens GACW market potential in one of the biggest mining countries in the world. The ASW technology is a disruptive, patented in-wheel suspension assembly. The ASW is non-pneumatic and addresses many safety and transportation logistics that large mining trucks face with traditional rubber tires. The ASW is still in its pre-commercialization stage and further field testing is expected in Q3 and Q4 of 2020.

About Brownfield Engineering and Maintenance Pty Ltd

Brownfield was formed with a focus on supporting the working assets of the mining sector and has been integrated into three (3) key services offerings specifically focussed on supporting OTR truck fleets: tires and rims, monitoring systems and associated products, engineering services and inspection and maintenance services. Brownfield has a significant heavy maintenance background in the mining sector and brings strong strategic partnerships to make sure the customer gets the latest technology and production or maintenance benefits. With four (4) facilities strategically positioned in the Queensland’s Bowen & Surat Basin, New South Wales’ Hunter Valley & Perth in Western Australia, Brownfield services Australia’s premier mining locations.

About GACW Incorporated

GACW, a private engineering company based in Phoenix, Arizona, has designed and tested a non-pneumatic wheel assembly; the Air Suspension Wheel (ASW). Applications in many verticals from Off-The-Road (OTR) with mining trucks and front-end loaders to wheelchairs and bicycles have been conducted. The core technology works, and the company is progressing towards commercially ready wheels for the massive OTR market. The ASW is a viable solution to the major overheating issues traditional truck tires face when hauling ore and rock. Dr. Zoltan Kemeny, CEO and founder of GACW, is a prolific inventor with degrees in Structural Engineering, Seismic Engineering and Architecture. He holds over 250 patents.

More information about GACW Incorporated is available at www.globalaircylinderwheels.com.