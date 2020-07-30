KBRA Europe Releases Research – ESG: Portfolio Screening in European BSL CLOs

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe (KBRA) releases Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) research which discusses portfolio screening and diversification considerations in European broadly syndicated loan (BSL) collateralized loan obligations (CLO).

KBRA has observed several instances of ESG considerations in the form of additional portfolio eligibility criteria (screens) in a majority of our recently rated European BSL CLOs. The report highlights some of the negative portfolio screens that KBRA has observed in our rated European BSL CLO universe, the environmental and social risk we believe the screens aim to address, and some of the diversification considerations that managers may face when applying ESG filters to portfolios.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publication

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.