Keysight’s 5G Test Solutions Enable SK Telecom to Verify Performance of 5G Devices on Korean Mobile Operator’s Network

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company’s 5G test solutions have been selected by SK Telecom to validate that 5G devices used for enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) applications perform as intended on the mobile operator’s network prior to commercial introduction.

SK Telecom, one of the world’s first mobile operators to launch 5G smartphone services, selected Keysight’s 5G test solutions to verify that 5G devices deliver expected data throughput on the mobile operator’s network. Nearly three million subscribers of SK Telecom’s 5G services depend on superior data performance to seamlessly access advanced services such as video, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) services, as well as cloud gaming on smartphones.

“Keysight is pleased to support SK Telecom’s vision of creating a hyper-connected society,” said Kailash Narayanan, vice president of Keysight and general manager of Keysight’s wireless test group. “Keysight’s test solutions and multi-domain technology expertise enable mobile operators, such as SK Telecom, to successfully leverage 5G for consumers as well as industry applications in automotive, entertainment and commerce.”

A comprehensive set of protocol carrier acceptance test cases accessible via Keysight’s UXM 5G wireless test platform enable SK Telecom’s ecosystem of 5G device vendors to verify that designs equipped with E-UTRAN new radio dual-connectivity (ENDC) technology to deliver maximum data throughput. ENDC supports the delivery of seamless handovers and higher data rates by enabling a device to aggregate LTE and 5G data streams received as separate component carriers.

The two companies initiated a collaboration in 2018 to address challenges in the development of MIMO, mmWave, massive MIMO and beamforming technologies. A wide range of solutions from Keysight have been used in SK Telecom, including 5G test solutions for validating the protocol, radio frequency (RF) and radio resource management performance of a 5G device across frequency range 1 (FR1) and FR2. Keysight is currently the only 5G test vendor to support SK Telecom and the mobile operator’s ecosystem of device vendors in verifying the data performance of 5G devices.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.