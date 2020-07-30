Penguin Computing and Pavilion Data Systems Partner to bring High Performance, Scalable Storage Systems to the High Performance Computing Market

SAN JOSE, Calif. & FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pavilion Data Systems, Inc. and Penguin Computing, , a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) and leader in high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and enterprise data center solutions, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Penguin Computing will serve as the High Performance Computing (HPC) sector reseller and solution provider of Pavilion Hyperparallel Flash Arrays (HFA).

The Pavilion HFA, the first NVME-Over-Fabrics storage array, has been shattering expectations for what governments, research centers, and other organizations can achieve in HPC environments. This end-to-end storage solution accelerates legacy and modern data application performance and is ideal for HPC environments using parallel file systems, such as Spectrum Scale, BeeGFS, Lustre, and others. The multicontroller architecture of the HFA allows various protocols to be transmitted simultaneously to provide parallel, high performance block, file and object data access with the ability to linearly and independently scale performance and/or capacity.

“We are pleased to partner with Pavilion to bring our customers leading edge performance, ultra-low latency, and linear scalability in an affordable, flexible, and compact storage solution aimed at meeting the requirements of HPC and AI environments,” said Kevin Tubbs, SVP, Strategic Solutions Group at Penguin Computing. “Together, Penguin Computing and Pavilion will offer a complete solution for HPC and AI environments that meets the growing data workflow challenges customers are facing.”

“Pavilion is so proud to be partnering with Penguin Computing given their unrivaled leadership and expertise in HPC and AI environments,” said Costa Hasapopolous, Chief Field Technical Officer and Worldwide Vice President of Business Development at Pavilion. “This partnership will fully embrace the market opportunity for superior storage offerings that combine Penguin’s solutions and dedicated account teams with Pavilion’s commitment to shattering customer expectations.”

Pavilion Hyperparallel Flash Arrays are now available through Penguin Computing. For more information, contact the Pavilion team at Penguin at (888) 736-4846 or sales@penguincomputing.com.

About Pavilion

Pavilion Data Systems is the leader in the third wave of storage, delivering unmatched performance, density, and ultra-low latency at scale, without the cost and complexity of traditional storage. Pavilion enables global customers to shatter expectations today, tomorrow, and beyond by deploying storage solutions that scale linearly utilizing NVMe and NVMe-oF technology. Visit www.pavilion.io or follow the company twitter at https://twitter.com/PavilionData.

About Penguin Computing

Penguin Computing, a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, specializes in innovative Linux infrastructure, including Open Compute Project (OCP) and EIA-based high-performance computing (HPC) on-premise and in the cloud, AI, software-defined storage (SDS), and networking technologies, coupled with professional and managed services including sys-admin-as-a-service, storage-as-a-service, and hosting, as well as highly rated customer support.