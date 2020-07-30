Masimo Named NBA Supplier of Pulse Oximetry

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced that it has entered into a partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to be its official supplier of pulse oximetry. As teams return to play, Masimo is supplying the NBA with MightySat® fingertip pulse oximeters on its campus in Orlando, Florida.

Since arriving on campus in Orlando on July 7, and for the duration of their stay, each campus resident, including players, coaches, and team and league staff, will daily measure their oxygen saturation, pulse rate, and respiration rate with MightySat as part of the league’s health and safety protocols. MightySat is powered by clinically proven, hospital-grade Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry technology.

Dr. John DiFiori, NBA Director of Sports Medicine, said, “Fingertip pulse oximetry is an important component of the health and safety protocols that govern the NBA’s re-start in Orlando. Our players, teams and staff have been quick to adapt to the Masimo technology to monitor their oxygen saturation rates, which is contributing to keeping everyone on our campus safe and healthy.”

Gary Harris, shooting guard for the Denver Nuggets, added, “I’ve personally been using the MightySat in my training these past few years. It’s incredibly accurate and has helped me get the most out of my workouts and recovery. I’m glad to see it as part of our health monitoring program as our team gets ready to resume the 2020 season.”

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to provide our high performance monitoring technology to such high performance athletes. For more than 30 years, we’ve specialized in innovative breakthrough hospital monitoring solutions, and we are excited to continue our expansion into new markets, bringing hospital-grade health and wellness monitoring solutions to everyday users, elite athletes, and organizations like the NBA.”

The NBA will re-start its season today at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida. The 22 teams with the best records as of March 11, when the season was suspended, will compete in eight preliminary “seeding” games before the 2020 NBA Playoffs begin on August 17.

@MasimoInnovates | #Masimo

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.1 Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,2 improve CCHD screening in newborns,3 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs.4-7 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,8 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals according to the 2019-20 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.9 Masimo continues to refine SET® and in 2018, announced that SpO 2 accuracy on RD SET® sensors during conditions of motion has been significantly improved, providing clinicians with even greater confidence that the SpO 2 values they rely on accurately reflect a patient’s physiological status. In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), RPVi™ (rainbow® PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3® Regional Oximetry, and ISA™ Capnography with NomoLine® sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters® includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7® and Radius PPG™, portable devices like Rad-67™, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat® Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97®. Masimo hospital automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo SafetyNet™, and include Iris Gateway®, Patient SafetyNet, Replica™, Halo ION™, UniView™, UniView: 60™, and Masimo SafetyNet™. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.

ORi and RPVi have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

References

Published clinical studies on pulse oximetry and the benefits of Masimo SET® can be found on our website at http://www.masimo.com. Comparative studies include independent and objective studies which are comprised of abstracts presented at scientific meetings and peer-reviewed journal articles. Castillo A et al. Prevention of Retinopathy of Prematurity in Preterm Infants through Changes in Clinical Practice and SpO 2 Technology. Acta Paediatr. 2011 Feb;100(2):188-92. de-Wahl Granelli A et al. Impact of pulse oximetry screening on the detection of duct dependent congenital heart disease: a Swedish prospective screening study in 39,821 newborns. BMJ. 2009;Jan 8;338. Taenzer AH et al. Impact of pulse oximetry surveillance on rescue events and intensive care unit transfers: a before-and-after concurrence study. Anesthesiology. 2010:112(2):282-287. Taenzer A et al. Postoperative Monitoring – The Dartmouth Experience. Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation Newsletter. Spring-Summer 2012. McGrath SP et al. Surveillance Monitoring Management for General Care Units: Strategy, Design, and Implementation. The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. 2016 Jul;42(7):293-302. McGrath S et al. Inpatient Respiratory Arrest Associated With Sedative and Analgesic Medications: Impact of Continuous Monitoring on Patient Mortality and Severe Morbidity. J Patient Saf. 2020 14 Mar. DOI: 10.1097/PTS.0000000000000696. Estimate: Masimo data on file. http://health.usnews.com/health-care/best-hospitals/articles/best-hospitals-honor-roll-and-overview.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential effectiveness of Masimo MightySat®. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks related to our belief that Masimo's unique noninvasive measurement technologies, including Masimo MightySat, contribute to positive clinical outcomes and patient safety; risks related to our belief that Masimo noninvasive medical breakthroughs provide cost-effective solutions and unique advantages; risks related to COVID-19; as well as other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which may be obtained for free at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today's date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements or the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.