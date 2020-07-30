Tanner Pharma Group and Dompé Initiate Distribution Partnership for Oxervate®

MILAN & CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dompé farmaceutici S.p.A. (“Dompé”) and Tanner Pharma Group, Inc. today announced they have entered into an agreement whereby Tanner Pharma Group will become Dompé’s exclusive distribution partner for Oxervate (cenegermin) in selected countries.

The agreement names Tanner Pharma Group as the exclusive provider of Oxervate (cenegermin) in countries outside of the United States, Canada, Italy, China and CIS countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan).

“We are pleased to be working with Tanner Pharma Group to deliver this innovative treatment to patients with a serious unmet medical need. We believe expanding the distribution of Oxervate will dramatically improve the lives of many now living with this highly debilitating disease,” said Eriona Gjinukaj, Chief Operating Officer of Dompé.

Rob Keel, Global Head of Managed Access Programs at Tanner Pharma Group, commented, “We are pleased to partner with Dompé on this important initiative. Our unique delivery model will allow us to effectively and efficiently support physicians and patients worldwide to gain access to Oxervate on a named patient basis in countries where no alternatives are commercially available.”

Healthcare professionals in countries outside of the United States, Canada, Italy, China and CIS countries can obtain details about obtaining Oxervate by contacting Tanner at:

Email cenegermin@tannerpharma.com Telephone +44 (0) 2039 408111

About Neurotrophic Keratitis

Neurotrophic keratitis is a rare, degenerative disease of the cornea, which results in persistent epithelial defects, corneal ulcers, melting, perforation and vision loss. It is an orphan disease with an estimated prevalence of less than 5/10,000 individuals, and previous treatment options had been limited to symptomatic treatments which do not target the underlying disease pathology.

About Oxervate:

Oxervate (cenegermin) is the first application of a human nerve growth factor as drug or treatment and is the first-ever topical biologic medication approved in ophthalmology for a rare disease of the eye. Oxervate is approved in Europe and the United States, Switzerland, Israel, Canada and Australia. The agreement allows Tanner Pharma Group to provide access to Oxervate for patients in countries where there is presently no therapeutic alternative.

About Dompé:

Dompé is an Italian bio-pharmaceutical company that focuses on innovation, with a long tradition in the field of personal wellness that goes hand in hand with a commitment to research and development to meet the unsatisfied therapeutic needs of patients. Dompé, based in Milan with a presence in the United States (in Boston and San Francisco), focuses specifically in the field of rare diseases within its biotechnology unit, in recent years moving into the area of ophthalmology. For more information, visit www.dompe.com.

About Tanner Pharma Group:

Tanner Pharma Group is a specialist pharmaceutical services provider based in Charlotte, USA with offices in Europe and Latin America. The company has developed a portfolio of service offerings focused on improving the global access to medicines. Through its Managed Access Programs division, Tanner supports manufacturers by providing ethical, controlled and compliant access to their innovative medicines in countries where they are not commercially accessible. For more information, visit www.tannerpharma.com.