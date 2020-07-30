Reliant Teams Up with SimpliSafe to Deliver Award-Winning Home Security to Texas Customers

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of Reliant’s focus on providing cutting edge smart home and security innovations to customers across Texas, today the company announced a new relationship with SimpliSafe, maker of award-winning home security systems. The collaboration will provide renters and homeowners in both urban and rural markets with special offers and discounts, enabling them to better protect their most valuable assets: their home and loved ones.

“Providing our customers with the best in home energy tech solutions and ensuring their comfort and safety is something we strive to deliver every day at Reliant,” said Elizabeth Killinger, President of Reliant. “In fact, it’s fundamental to how we power, protect and simplify life for consumers. By teaming up with SimpliSafe, more customers can have peace of mind knowing their home is secure, whether it’s during these uncertain times or beyond.”

For a limited time, Reliant is excited to provide customers with a special offer from SimpliSafe for a free SimpliCam HD security camera and the first two months of interactive monitoring for free with the purchase of a qualified new system.

Now more than ever, consumers are seeking DIY products and services that offer contactless delivery. SimpliSafe’s devices and packages will be made available through a custom online ordering platform for Reliant customers and can be self-installed and set up with ease, regardless of whether users reside in urban, suburban or rural areas, or are renters or homeowners. Additionally, SimpliSafe has launched a dedicated customer service line (888-799-1858) to help Reliant customers determine the configuration that best suits their unique needs.

“We are excited to be teaming up with Reliant, which is not only an industry leader when it comes to retail energy, but like SimpliSafe, has an approach that is both customer-centric and tech-forward,” said Matt Wolf, Head of Partnerships at SimpliSafe. “At SimpliSafe, we are committed to our mission of making every home secure, and the partnership with Reliant is helping us deliver just that, making home security even more accessible. The need for peace of mind has never been greater, and together, we’re helping to make that possible.”

Reliant’s collaboration with SimpliSafe is the latest example of how the electricity company has aligned with other innovative businesses focused on tech-driven solutions to meet customers’ unique lifestyles. Last year, Reliant announced a strategic relationship with Google to launch personal voice commands and visual interfaces for its Google Home Hub to help customers better manage energy usage. More recently, the company partnered with InComm to introduce a new, convenient cash payment method by providing personalized barcodes to residential customers.

Customers can learn more about the new SimpliSafe offer by visiting reliant.com/simplisafe.

About Reliant

Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity, security and related services to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do, and the company is recognized nationally for outstanding customer experience. Reliant is part of NRG, a Fortune 500 company that creates value by generating electricity and providing energy solutions to more than 3.7 million residential, small business and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. NRG’s competitive residential electricity business, which includes Reliant, is one of the largest in the country. For more information about Reliant, visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by a number of highly-esteemed publications, and was recently named “Best Home Security System of 2020” by U.S. News & World Report.

SimpliCam, SimpliSafe and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.