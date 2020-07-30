Clipwire Games Partners with AppLovin to Achieve 500 Percent Record Growth

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clipwire Games, a fast-growing mobile gaming studio, today announced it has achieved 500% revenue growth since beginning its partnership with AppLovin five months ago. Clipwire Games’ hit game Bingo Story has become the top grossing game in the US and Canadian app stores developed by a Canadian studio. Additionally, the studio has been certified as a Great Place to Work® Canada.

Creators of casual mobile games, Clipwire Games was founded in 2010 in Toronto, Ontario and currently has over 20 employees. The studio’s hit title Bingo Story, which focuses on classic bingo mechanics with a fairytale twist, is ranked as a Top 10 Board Game in over 20 countries for iOS, and on Android is ranked as a Top 10 Board Game in over 85 countries.

In February 2020, Clipwire Games announced it entered into a strategic partnership with AppLovin to accelerate its growth. Similar to other AppLovin studio investments, the company continues to operate independently, but with access to AppLovin’s knowledge and resources to help make more outstanding games like Bingo Story, and to invest in the studio’s other titles such as Solitaire Buddies and Word Buddies. The studio creates games that are built on data-driven growth, and operates on industry standard agile best practices. Clipwire Games is actively hiring, and expects its team to exceed 40 by the end of the year.

“As the only major bingo game on the app store with unlimited free play, we are thrilled to see our user base for Bingo Story flourish,” said Ritesh Khanna, CEO and Founder of Clipwire Games. “Since working with AppLovin, we’ve been able to fine-tune our user acquisition strategy. We’ve seen downloads increase 4x from this time last year and hundreds of thousands of new daily active users (DAU) across our entire suite of games.”

“We’re thrilled to see the impact of our investment,” said Jordan Satok, Vice President of Corporate Development at AppLovin. “The massive growth of Bingo Story over the past few months demonstrates how we’re infusing our partner studios not just with financial support, but with strategic direction to build bigger, more impactful games that continue to engage players.”

