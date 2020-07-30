University of Michigan Empowers Distance Learning and Remote Collaboration With Campuswide Dropbox Education Deployment

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) announced a partnership with the University of Michigan to deploy Dropbox Education campuswide. As faculty, staff, and students at U-M prepare for a public health-informed fall semester, inclusive of an accelerated class schedule and hybrid coursework, the University set out to provide more tools that will empower remote collaboration and increase accessibility. And today, U-M will enable faculty, staff, and students to stay connected during a hybrid learning semester.

“ COVID-19 has created extraordinary learning challenges for university students across the country,” said Olivia Nottebohm, Chief Operating Officer at Dropbox. “ We’re honored to be a resource for students and faculty to keep their work organized and in one place.”

U-M selected Dropbox as its collaboration platform to support the diverse needs of its academic community, especially as student and faculty needs evolve due to COVID-19. This deployment connects users with Dropbox Education’s best-in-class capabilities, a powerful asset for teams working together on research papers, large data sets, and multimedia projects. Dropbox Education also integrates seamlessly with tools that U-M already uses, like Zoom and Canvas, to make collaboration even easier.

Faculty can focus more deeply on research, and spend less time organizing assignments within Dropbox Education’s easy-to-use interface. During academic semesters and teaching periods, faculty can share updated materials, track deadlines, and highlight upcoming projects.

Students can use Dropbox Paper to collaborate in real-time and advance group projects by assigning to-dos, setting due dates, and @mentioning classmates. Working groups can upload, download, view, and work on content whether in class, the residence halls, or at home.

Staff and administrators can keep operations running smoothly with the Dropbox Admin Console, and secure data with enterprise-grade security features like multi-layered protection and encryption.

Read more about how Dropbox is powering distributed education on university campuses here.

