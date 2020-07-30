Cubic Awarded Contract to Support U.S. Navy Surface Training Immersive Gaming and Simulations Initiative

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Global Defense (CGD) business division was awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract worth more than $99 million to support the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division’s (NAWCTSD) Surface Training Immersive Gaming and Simulations (STIGS) effort and the development, delivery and total life cycle support of a new virtual environment training system. This system will be one of the key pillars under the U.S. Navy’s Surface Training Advanced Virtual Environment (STAVE) program, bringing courseware and simulator training systems into a Family of Trainers to support surface training at the point of need.

“We are proud the U.S. Navy continues to trust in us as a key partner as it invests in state-of-the-art technologies to train Sailors,” said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Global Defense. “Our solution will provide the baseline for a fully blended instructional training approach that seamlessly supports all levels of Surface Fleet Training.”

Cubic brings decades of experience delivering innovative training solutions to every training program. By applying this experience to a common baseline for the STIGS Family of Trainers, Cubic will provide a solution that supports the continuum of systems while remaining open for updates and improvements for emerging needs in fleet readiness.

“Our successful performance on the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Immersive Virtual Ship Environment (IVSE) programs have validated the benefits of our Total Learning Platform and game-based training. Both provide a common baseline for the immersive Program of Instruction used to qualify and certify Sailors,” said Ray Oliver, general manager of Cubic Orlando.

This contract will also allow Cubic to deliver upgrades and modifications to previously delivered LCS courseware, in addition to new capabilities for LCS and other ships. Work for the STIGS program will be performed in Orlando, Florida and is expected to be complete by July 2025.

