Community Energy Announces Agreement With Henderson Municipal Power & Light (HMP&L) Enabling 50 Megawatts of New Solar Power in Western Kentucky

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Energy today announced an agreement with Henderson Municipal Power & Light (HMP&L) enabling 50 megawatts (50 MW) of new solar power in western Kentucky. Through a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement, HMP&L will purchase 100% of the output of a new solar farm under development by Community Energy. Located in Henderson County, this facility is expected to produce 117 million kilowatt-hours of solar energy per year starting in 2023. The solar project will fulfill 20% of HMP&L’s electricity demand.

“We are proud to be working with HMP&L, who is demonstrating strong leadership by bringing low cost solar power to its community,” said Joel Thomas, Executive Vice President of Community Energy. “This project will yield electricity that is fixed at a low price for the next 20 years.”

“At HMP&L, we continually work to secure the best and lowest cost power supply resources for our customers,” said the executive team at HMP&L. “It is an exciting time for us to announce that a portion of the future supply mix will include solar power produced from a locally built facility. Henderson selected Community Energy through a competitive process and has found a good partner to move us into the solar energy business. We look forward to the development of this project by Community Energy, which will provide power to our customers that is low cost, reliable, and renewable over the next two decades.”

Henderson Municipal Power & Light (HMP&L) is a municipal electric utility in Henderson, Kentucky that was established in 1896. HMP&L has approximately 12,000 meters with an annual peak demand of 106 megawatts and annual energy requirements of approximately 600,000 megawatt hours. HMP&L is a Transmission Owning Member of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO).

“Our mission is to deliver solar power at a competitive price,” Thomas added. “But we believe solar farms can be more than just a source of low-cost electricity. This solar project will also generate economic growth through new jobs, local spending, long-term tax revenues, and recurring income for the landowners who are hosting the facility. During this time when our country is battling economic headwinds, we are thrilled to partner with HMP&L to put this project on a path to delivering these economic benefits.”

About Community Energy

Community Energy has developed and financed 2,000 MW of renewable energy projects across the country, including 1,300 MW of solar power. Community Energy combines power marketing and development expertise to build renewable generation economically and at scale and has been a leading renewable energy developer for 20 years, developing many of the first and largest wind and solar projects in the United States. Community Energy is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania with offices in Boulder, Colorado, and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. For more information about Community Energy, please visit https://www.communityenergyinc.com.