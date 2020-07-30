12 Peers Invests in ShareRing (SHR), Marking the Firm's First Investment Into the Digital Asset Space

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--12 Peers Capital, the Cayman Islands based broker-dealer and capital markets firm has announced their first financial contribution into the blockchain ecosystem with their investment into the ShareRing (SHR) project.

Focused on the fragmented $7 trillion travel economy, ShareRing (SHR) is an enterprise-ready blockchain that will streamline the world’s sharing and on-demand economies through the ShareRing travel platform. ShareRing’s travel platform creates a more cohesive customer experience by bringing all the necessary activities and bookings into one ecosystem, including hotel check-ins, flights, ferries, bus, train, activities, visa and tourist applications, COVID passports, self-sovereign digital identity cards, mobile wallets, payment solutions and vehicle rentals.

ShareRing’s value proposition includes travelers being able to book and pay for over 2.6 million hotels/accommodations, 1.2 million car rentals, 200,000 activities, ferries, train tickets, and flights in over 200 countries using fiat or crypto. Furthermore, the company has made strides with significant partnerships providing a more seamless customer experience.

This is 12 Peers first investment into the digital asset space since their advisory engagement with GDA Capital. The firm will be providing ShareRing with growth capital and will assist ShareRing with the distribution and adoption of the SHR token at the institutional level.

Founder and EVP of 12 Peers, Gordon Ferguson commented on the news with:

“We invested into the ShareRing brand and business structure as it checked our three boxes for investment: intelligent value, diversification and promise. By also including ShareRing as part of our digital hedge in our Fund, the Avalon Strategic Fixed Income Fund, we are confident this asset will outperform with only moderate risk exposure. We see this latest investment as the beginning of a long-term partnership with ShareRing.”

Head of ShareRing, Tim Bos had this to say when asked about the 12 Peers investment;

“We are happy to partner with 12 Peers for their first blockchain investment. As a well-respected industry leader in the capital markets space, their expertise and extensive network strengthens our existing partnership relations and opens even more doors for future partnerships in key marketplaces ShareRing's involved in”

About ShareRing

ShareRing is the world’s first trusted sharing ecosystem designed to seamlessly integrate with businesses across a variety of industries from travel, insurance, rentals, logistics, charity, cryptocurrency and marketplaces. By leveraging our enterprise-ready, modular protocol on ShareLedger, we help reduce intermediaries to improve and connect services while significantly reducing costs. For more information, please visit https://sharering.network.

About 12 Peers

12 Peers Capital Markets, Ltd. (12 Peers) is a broker dealer incorporated in the Cayman Islands and registered with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA). 12 Peers provide professional advisory and investment management services related to fixed income securities, structured notes and alternative investments for high net worth individuals and institutional investors. For more information, please visit https://12pcm.com/.

