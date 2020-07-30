Vituity and GEn1E Lifesciences Announce Strategic Partnership

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vituity, a nationwide, physician-owned-and-led multispecialty partnership, and GEn1E Lifesciences, a Y Combinator and StartX company focused on accelerating cures for diseases of inflammation and aging, today announced a new strategic partnership to speed up development of COVID-19 treatments and improve patient outcomes. As part of the new partnership, GEn1E will leverage Vituity’s deep healthcare expertise to optimize the design and efficiency of clinical trials for COVID-19 Pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) treatments. In addition, Vituity will invest in GEn1E to rapidly advance its drug development platform to ensure these treatments can be rapidly produced and distributed to patients.

GEn1E will use precision medicine tools and adaptive clinical trials for successful recruitment of patients in Phase 2/3 studies using efficient patient biomarker matching. This will increase the chances of success for developing an efficacious and safe drug for COVID-19 Pneumonia and ARDS.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced to the entire healthcare ecosystem that we need to accelerate drug development. GEn1E takes an innovative approach to curing inflammatory diseases like COVID-19 Pneumonia and ARDS. Their pipeline demonstrates that they can improve quality of care and patient outcomes at 1/10th the cost and 3X the speed while adhering to strict regulatory and safety standards,” said Dr. Rick Newell, Chief Transformation Officer at Vituity.

Driven by Vituity’s national, multi-specialty presence among hospitals, health systems and other practices, the partnership presents an opportunity to unite Vituity’s focus on clinical expertise and patient outcomes with GEn1E’s mission of providing better and faster care. COVID-19 Pneumonia and ARDS are GEn1E’s first indications for its new platform, which is based on a new generation of specific and selective p38 alpha kinase inhibitors.

“GEn1E’s platform is about lowering the cost and increasing the speed of drug development. This includes optimizing every single step, including clinical trials. We are thrilled to partner with Vituity whose domain expertise coupled with hyper speed creates much needed efficiency in drug development for inflammatory and age-related diseases,” said Dr. Ritu Lal, CEO of GEn1E.

“The partnership between Vituity and GEn1E is a stellar example of how a leading healthcare company can work with an agile novel platform for speeding up drug development to save lives,” said Dr. Alan Levy, a GEn1E board member.

About Vituity

For nearly 50 years, Vituity has been a catalyst for positive change in healthcare. As a physician-led and -owned multispecialty partnership, our 4,200 doctors and clinicians care for 6.5 million patients each year across 400 practice locations and nine acute care specialties.

Vituity’s acute focus and compassionate care are the driving forces that place us at the heart of better care. Our clinicians and practice management leaders develop front-line solutions for healthcare challenges that improve quality and have a direct, positive impact on millions of lives nationwide.

Our services span the entire acute care continuum, integrating emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, acute psychiatry, neurology, acute care surgery, telehealth, post-acute care, and outpatient medicine. Partnering with hospitals, health systems, clinics, payers, employers, and state and local government, our footprint continues to rapidly expand. Learn more at vituity.com.

About GEn1E Lifesciences

GEn1E Lifesciences is a platform for accelerating cures for treating inflammatory and age-related diseases. The first indication is COVID-19 Pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). ARDS is a life-threatening inflammatory condition with no FDA approved treatments and a 40 percent mortality rate. Therapeutic treatment for COVID-19 Pneumonia and ARDS will be followed by treatments for additional inflammatory and age-related diseases developed using GEn1E’s platform with relevant partnerships.

For more information, visit www.gen1e.com and follow GEn1E on LinkedIn.