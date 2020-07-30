LossExpress Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program to Deliver a Real-Time Payoff to Lien Process for Insurers

DALLAS & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LossExpress, a technology company creating software solutions for the insurance industry, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that LossExpress has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

LossExpress is a technology company committed to solving problems within the insurance industry using data-driven solutions. LossExpress’ Ready for Guidewire integration will enable Guidewire ClaimCenter users to integrate to its LossExpress software, which helps to streamline auto total loss claims.

“We’re accelerating the payoff to lien release process by seamlessly connecting insurers and lien holders in new and innovative ways,” said Brad Cooper, Vice President, Business Development, LossExpress. “Aligning LossExpress with Guidewire’s ClaimCenter was a no-brainer. A seamless experience for our insurers is paramount and this partnership allows us to further enhance that experience within ClaimCenter.”

“We welcome LossExpress as our latest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner,” said Becky Mattick, Vice President, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. “We are delighted to, through this integration, soon offer our customers the ability to streamline the total loss claims process through LossExpress, providing an enhanced customer experience that they can then pass on to their insureds.”

About LossExpress

LossExpress is North America’s first full-service provider of real-time loan payoff and lien release records for the insurance industry. Boasting the largest active lien holder database in the country, LossExpress enables accelerated retrieval of information and lien records for faster decisioning and improved cycle time, to include letters of guarantee, payoff statements, loss initiation documents, titled owner validation, payment remittance, title copies, authorizations and more. For more information please visit lossexpress.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, more than 380 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

