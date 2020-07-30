AMERGINT Technologies Joins Envistacom’s Transport Virtualization Initiative

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Envistacom, LLC, a leading technology enterprise which delivers advanced communications, cyber and related services to customers in the aerospace, defense, and intelligence communities, announced today that AMERGINT Technologies, Inc. has teamed up with Envistacom to pair the company’s intellectual property with AMERGINT’s satellite communications solutions. The two companies are also leveraging additive capabilities from AMERGINT Technologies related to Transport Virtualization for transponded communications in order to accelerate the expansion of the emerging market category.

Both companies view their partnership as a significant next step toward the realization of a truly virtualized, “cloud-to-edge”, wireless connectivity environment that is beneficial for a variety of markets and operational scenarios. In addition to their strategic relationship, the companies will also collaborate on various current programs as well as future programs that will benefit from Transport Virtualization.

“AMERGINT Technologies is well known and widely respected for their work in Telemetry, Tracking and Control, Sensor Payload Processing, and end-to-end software satellite ground system solutions,” said Michael Geist, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Technology at Envistacom. “We are excited to be working with such a reputable firm to deliver a variety of new wireless communications applications and capabilities to the market that will deliver innovative solutions to users more quickly than ever before, whether in a teleport, at a remote Forward Operating Base, or on an airplane,” Geist added.

This partnership will enable customers to benefit from future solutions that provide true wireless resilience given all of the emerging custom satellite constellations and other advancing wireless communications technologies.

“We see synergy with Envistacom’s Transport Virtualization, which is well aligned with our SOFTLINK® software architecture and satTRAC® software modems that we’ve been delivering for more than a decade. We are excited to work together with Envistacom to advance our respective technologies,” said Andrew Strange, Vice President of AMERGINT.

About Envistacom LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Envistacom provides communications, cyber and intelligence operations solutions to the U.S. DoD and coalition partners in the aerospace, defense, and intelligence communities. Customers rely on Envistacom for rapid-response, secure technology solutions and subject-matter expertise to support mission critical operations. With an elite team of former military leaders and domain experts located around the world, and multiple indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicles worth over $62B, Envistacom is a trusted partner in protecting military, civilians and critical infrastructure around the world. Envistacom is a Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (DWOSB). For more information on solutions or contract vehicles, please visit www.envistacom.com, and follow @Envistacom on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.