The Pendulum has Shifted to Netsmart for Hospice and Palliative Care EHR Adoption

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netsmart has announced successful partnerships with multiple hospice and palliative care organizations across the country. In the past several months, Netsmart has partnered with sixteen new hospice and palliative care organizations to implement an integrated electronic health record (EHR) platform designed to drive care coordination and clinician satisfaction.

As one of the largest technology service providers in the post-acute community, Netsmart partners with hospice organizations that vary in size and care service offerings. Netsmart hospice software promotes person-centered care to share and access information seamlessly throughout each care venue.

“The hospice industry has been looking for an enterprise computing platform that is both comprehensive and flexible to the unique needs of each hospice organization,” said Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. “Benefited by the guidance from the thought leaders of our current client base that represent some of the premier hospice organizations in the country, we have created a platform that will substantially move the meter for this part of healthcare. Our recent wins in the marketplace have also proven that organizations require more than an EHR to be successful. That is what is fueling our growth to become the market share leader.”

More information about some of our new partners:

Hospice of Northwest Ohio serves more than 2,400 patients annually at home or in one of their two hospice centers in Perrysburg and Toledo, OH. Netsmart has provided electronic signing and double authentication verification which were must haves for a new EHR to meet regulations in the state of Ohio. Hospice of Northwest Ohio also purchased myHealthPointe™ integrated consumer portal, the full suite of OrderConnect™ for web-based electronic prescribing and medication management, CareConnect and KPI Dashboards. The Netsmart commitment to innovation was key for Hospice of Northwest Ohio’s goals of quality service and satisfaction.

“When we were looking for a partner, Netsmart shared the same values to deliver excellent end of life care and support to those we serve at Hospice of the West,” said Lisa Cheney, Director of Hospice Services. “Netsmart has been forward thinking with their technology since we first partnered. Our clinicians have had quicker and more accurate documentation while visiting with patients, which has been a game-changer for our staff.”

Through these partnerships, Netsmart will collaborate with client organizations to continue to advance hospice EHR and palliative care EHR technology and services by creating solutions that are effective, efficient, interoperable and scalable to make a difference in the hospice community.

“We value each unique hospice partnership where we can work together to find the right solutions to reach operational goals and objectives, whether it’s time-saving, streamlining operations, improving outcomes or other goals,” said Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. “We are grateful that hospice organizations are turning to Netsmart and are humbled by our role in empowering hospice caregivers to deliver the best care and providing patients and their loved ones the best experience during such a precious time of life.”

