Schneider Renews With WEX EFS to Continue Valued Relationship

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced it has renewed its contract with Schneider.

Schneider, a premier provider of transportation and logistics services, has been a customer of WEX EFS since 2012. The successful relationship has allowed each company to organically focus on growth and innovation. Streamlining and simplifying its fuel program into a single-payer system, continued technology integration and helping to find efficiencies related to fuel tax processing were just a few of the reasons Schneider renewed the contract.

“WEX is always innovating,” said Lee Whipp, senior director of purchasing at Schneider. “Their drive to be a leader is a vision shared by Schneider and their products translate quickly and easily to real-world business solutions in a time when we need it most. That means we can track expenses, be alerted to unauthorized purchases and make adjustments faster than ever before.”

“Our focus is to provide easy but powerful tools that our customers can use to streamline their business,” said John Markham, vice president of over the road at WEX. “We plan to further integrate with Schneider and help them find even more ways to be successful in the future.”

About WEX

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in 20 currencies through approximately 5,000 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 15 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in its travel and corporate solutions grew to approximately $40 billion in 2019; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 390,000 employers and more than 32 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics. With nearly $5 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences for over 80 years.