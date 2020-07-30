WEX Extends Valuable Partnership With Enterprise Fleet Management

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, has signed a multi-year contract extension with Enterprise Fleet Management. The agreement between WEX and Enterprise Fleet Management further solidifies the longstanding partnership between the two organizations, which dates back to 1993.

“It’s an honor that this partnership will continue between two powerhouses in the business. We’ve worked with Enterprise through the last 27 years to deliver our technology and expertise and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future,” said Scott Phillips, president of global fleet at WEX.

Through the extended partnership, WEX will continue to deliver fuel cards to Enterprise Fleet Management customers to help them monitor and control fuel-related activities and expenses. WEX has more than 35 years of experience serving customers in the fleet and fueling industries, providing valuable leadership and insight into these sectors of business.

“WEX has been a trusted partner and valuable part of our business for many years. Through this extended agreement, we look forward to continuing to build successful programs together for our customers,” said Brice Adamson, executive vice president of Enterprise Fleet Management.

About WEX

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in 20 currencies through approximately 5,000 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 15 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in its travel and corporate solutions grew to approximately $40 billion in 2019; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 390,000 employers and more than 32 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

About Enterprise Fleet Management

Owned by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Fleet Management operates a network of more than 50 fully staffed offices and manages a fleet of more than 630,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. The business provides full-service management for companies, government agencies and organizations operating medium-sized fleets of 20 or more vehicles, as well as those seeking an alternative to employee reimbursement programs. Enterprise Fleet Management supplies most makes and models of cars, light- and medium-duty trucks and service vehicles across North America. Enterprise Fleet Management and its affiliate, Enterprise Holdings, together offer a total transportation solution. Combined, these businesses, which include car rental and car sharing services, truck rental, corporate fleet management and retail car sales, accounted for $25.9 billion in revenue and operated more than 2 million vehicles throughout the world in fiscal year 2019.