SAIC Wins $63.5 Million U.S. Navy Contract for Mission Engineering and Integration Services to Support Advanced Hypersonic Technologies

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Navy awarded a $63.5 million single-award task order under the SeaPort-NxG Multiple Award Contract to Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) to provide mission engineering and integration services to the Global Deterrence and Defense Department (Code GX) at the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) in Crane, Indiana.

Under the task order, SAIC will deliver expertise, facilities, equipment, and administration support for advanced hypersonic technologies supported by Code GX, as well as programs, projects, and sponsor requirements acquired by, or transitioned to, Code GX.

“SAIC looks forward to the opportunity to support NSWC Crane with our proven ability to fill gaps, handle project surges, and use the inherent knowledge we have accumulated over the past 30 years to solve complex technical challenges,” said Jim Scanlon, SAIC executive vice president and general manager of the Defense Systems Group. “We are proud to earn the confidence of NSWC Crane, and to support their mission by providing engineering and technical support for Navy sensors, electronics, electronic warfare and special warfare weapons.”

The prime contract has a one-year base period of performance and four one-year options. It covers an array of service areas, including research and development; engineering; cybersecurity; modeling and simulation; system safety; configuration management, reliability maintainability and availability; logistics; support equipment; and program support for hypersonic technology analysis, demonstration, and engineering.

