UNITEC Joins Symplicity to Expand Student Employability

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Symplicity Corporation, the global leader in student employability solutions for students and recent college graduates, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Central American Technology University (UNITEC) Honduras, part of the Laureate International Universities system.

Symplicity has more than 20 years of experience in international markets, partnering with institutions and employers to build employability strategies for higher education students, and supporting career offices and university departments. More than 2,000 universities use its student services solutions in more than 35 countries.

UNITEC, one of the most recognizable and prestigious universities in Central America, was in search of a career services solution for the last year to help with its employability process and was initially seeking to develop a product internally. Yet, Symplicity® CSM™ sparked the interest of CEO Rosalpina Rodríguez.

“At UNITEC, we were actively looking for something to connect our employer services across all of our campuses,” Rodríguez says. “With more than 22,000 students and 28,000 graduates, we needed a comprehensive platform that allowed all of our career services professionals to actively engage with any student, no matter where they were located, to make sure that they are all provided the same support to succeed.”

Symplicity’s partnership with UNITEC Honduras is a perfect match. UNITEC in Honduras serves 22,000 students. Many Laureate Education universities in Brazil, Mexico, and Australia already use the Symplicity platform. Symplicity’s familiarity with the university system and region poised it to be the right match for UNITEC Honduras.

“We are thrilled to partner with UNITEC in Honduras,” said President & CEO of Symplicity Corporation Matthew Small. “In a short period of time, Symplicity expects to deliver a fantastic experience and significant impact on the student journey.”

This partnership is a continued effort by Symplicity to expand access to the global job market. With UNITEC joining the Symplicity family, it joins many other leading universities with diverse and growing student populations using Symplicity CSM.

About UNITEC

UNITEC is a private institution of higher education and it was created on December 17, 1986. Its foundational purpose was to create an alternative for university education, with the purpose of a more innovative approach to academics, and for a more effective approach to the educational model. Currently it has nine campuses: five in Tegucigalpa, three in San Pedro Sula, and another in La Ceiba, which together contain more than 22,000 students enrolled and 28,000 graduates. UNITEC is part of the Laureate International Universities, one of the world’s largest private university systems operating in 10 countries and with more than 150 campuses.

About Symplicity Corporation

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Arlington, VA, Symplicity has been a trusted advisor for higher education for more than 20 years. Symplicity provides comprehensive solutions that help universities better manage all aspects of student life, including career services, student conduct, wellbeing and disability management. With its campus-wide approach, Symplicity enables universities to increase employability outcomes, admissions, employer engagement and rankings. More than 2,000 higher education institutions worldwide trust Symplicity’s innovative solutions. Visit www.symplicity.com to learn more.