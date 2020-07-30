Appulate Digitizes Workers’ Compensation Policies with AmTrust

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Appulate, a digital technology platform for insurance companies, today announced the company will be working with AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (“AmTrust”) to allow retail insurance agents and brokers to rate, quote and bind workers’ compensation policies in real-time.

Appulate’s advanced technology paired with AmTrust’s innovative and market leading Digital API, allows agents and brokers to obtain an instant quote. The process begins in the agent or broker’s management system where ACORD data – the industry standard associated with property and casualty insurance – can be uploaded directly from their management system using Appulate’s bridging technology. Through the relationship, the data can now interact with AmTrust’s Application Programming Interface (API) to create a quote for workers’ compensation policies. Provided the agent is satisfied with the quote, they can also bind online to complete the transaction.

This modern workflow increases the speed at which agents working with AmTrust can provide a rate or quote to a current or potential client. Appulate simplifies and streamlines the process, as agents no longer need to email submissions to an underwriter or enter them manually into AmTrust’s agent portal.

“ Delivering a real-time experience via API is the future,” said Dimitri Nikouline, Chief Technology Officer at Appulate. “ Cutting edge carriers like AmTrust are at the forefront of this new frontier.”

“ We are continually looking for ways to ensure a frictionless experience for our wholesale partners and the agents they serve. Appulate’s technology reduces the time it takes to rate, quote and bind policies – saving valuable time for brokers and agents,” said Michael Lebor, Global Head of Digital Innovation at AmTrust Financial.

About Appulate, Inc.

Appulate’s technology bridges data from the agent’s management systems into a highly automated workflow to minimize data entry and save time and resources. This automates the entire submission process for CSRs, Retail Agents, Carriers, and MGA’s, in a Rate, Quote, Request to Bind transaction, eliminating duplicate efforts & creating an audit trail.

With the largest network of independent agents in the United States, representing roughly 80% of all independent agencies, Appulate creates the ultimate platform that powers the digital aggregation of property and casualty business between independent insurance agents and insurance markets.

Visit Appulate at www.Appulate.com

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner’s policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com