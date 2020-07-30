Scottsdale-Based Real Estate Investment Firm Caliber Inks Deal With D.R. Horton

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Real estate investment firm Caliber recently secured D.R. Horton — the largest homebuilder in the country — to build at a new master-planned community in Johnstown, Colo. Located just north of Denver, The Ridge at Johnstown will feature 324 acres of multi-family homes; commercial, industrial and retail spaces; and stunning views of the Colorado landscape.

Texas-based D.R. Horton, a Fortune 500 company, is known for its high-quality, energy-efficient and value-packed models. During the past year, the company has sold nearly 60,000 homes in 29 states across the country, operating under the brands D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes.

“When you've been in business for more than 40 years and the country's top homebuilder since 2002, you are doing a lot of things right,” says Caliber CEO Chris Loeffler. “That is the kind of care, attention to detail and quality customer service we look for when we partner with a company, and it is what customers and investors should expect at The Ridge.”

D.R. Horton joins two other popular regional homebuilders — Bridgewater Homes and Horizon View Homes, both of Loveland, Colo. — at The Ridge. Bridgewater earned a place on the Inc. 500 “Fastest Growing Private Companies” list two years running, while family-owned Horizon View Homes is known for its energy-efficient models certified by third-party inspection company, EnergyLogic, Inc.

Strategically located between Denver and Fort Collins near all the hiking, biking and outdoor recreation associated with Colorado's picturesque Front Range, Johnstown is becoming an attractive community for homebuyers. Fueling the trend is a surge in demand for housing, low interest rates and an influx of buyers looking outside of the Denver metro area in light of COVID-19. In fact, homebuilder confidence jumped 24 percent in July, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. Experts say this could signal the housing market’s potential to lead the economic recovery.

“The addition of D.R. Horton to what already is a value-packed proposition at The Ridge translates to more upside for investors,” explains Roy Bade, Caliber’s Chief Development Officer. “With direct access to Interstate-25, the Highway 402 Interchange, visibility and highway adjacency of more than 150 acres of forthcoming commercial property, the community is convenient for residents and ideal for commercial and retail tenants.”

More than 100,000 vehicles per day pass The Ridge along I-25, Bade says. The company already has numerous commercial tenants in the works, including a nationally recognized fueling station brand. Details to follow in the coming weeks. The particulars of D.R. Horton's offering at The Ridge will be available by the end of the year.

Weld County, where The Ridge is located, also may be attractive to prospective investors: the area has more than 110,000 current residents and growing; a median household income approaching $67,000; and more than 126,000 currently employed. The community is also home to Northern Colorado University, UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies, Northern Colorado Regional Airport, the Outlets at Loveland, major retailers like Walmart, Lowe's, The Home Depot, Sam's Club and more.

Bridgewater and Horizon View Homes model lots at The Ridge will be available for viewing by the end of 2020 just east of CR3E and south Highway 402, while D.R. Horton lots just west of CR3E and south of Highway 402 will be available by summer 2021.

Visit CaliberCo.com or InvestCaliber.com.