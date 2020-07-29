Graves & Co. Consulting Signs Reciprocal MSAs with KBR

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graves & Co. Consulting is a reservoir engineering and geological consulting firm. We are pleased to announce the signing of a Master Service Agreement (“MSA”) with KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) to provide reservoir engineering and geological services to KBR and its clients. Under a reciprocal MSA, KBR has agreed to provide advisory, project development, operational improvement, asset lifecycle and strategy services to Graves and Graves’ clients.

Graves’ collaboration with KBR provides Graves with the ability to deliver clients an integrated set of solutions throughout the oil and gas asset value chain. KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life cycle within the Government Services and Energy sectors. For more than 35 years, KBR has provided Advisory & Consultancy services across its core business sectors.

Both KBR and Graves have extensive experience providing transaction advisory services. Graves has significant expertise in evaluating oil and gas reserves and economics, and has provided technical assistance and advisory to public and private E&P companies, banks, private equity firms, royalty trusts and mineral owners. Graves’ engineers have provided professional reports for use in regulatory filings to the SEC, and the London, Singapore and Australian exchanges.

Graves & Co. Consulting is a registered professional reservoir engineering firm conceived on the premise that Knowledge + Experience = Value, and the belief that reliable, trustworthy oil and gas reserves evaluations should be performed efficiently and economically. Clients interested in significant cost-savings utilize our engineering and geological services on an outsourced basis – we’re there when they need us and not when they don’t. We help our clients save money at a time when the pressure is on like never before to cut costs and boost the bottom line.