Community Investment Strategies Aligns With Delos to Integrate Wellness Solutions Into Affordable Senior Housing Portfolio to Help Bolster Healthier Enviroments

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Investment Strategies (CIS), a fully-integrated real estate organization specializing in multi-family housing including affordable, age-restricted, and assisted living, as well as mixed-use redevelopments, today announced a collaboration with Delos, a wellness real estate and technology company, to integrate Delos’ leading wellness solutions into affordable senior housing units across New Jersey. Through the Delos Facilities Improvement Program, a newly launched program developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, each room will incorporate state-of-the-art technologies to help improve indoor air quality, UVC cleaning protocols and Cleveland Clinic programming for immune system strength.

The program will be provided in 1,300 apartments across New Jersey including 13 Heritage Village senior communities. The Facilities Improvement Program is a derivative of Delos’ popular Stay Well Program, drawing from a subset of Stay Well Program features. Combining cutting-edge research with technological advancements, Stay Well offers evidence-based health and wellness features, amenities and programs in hotels nationwide to help travelers maintain their health and well-being while on the road. The new Delos Facilities Improvement Program was developed in response to COVID-19 to help companies make immediate, cost-effective health and safety upgrades to their properties.

CIS will also enroll its entire portfolio in the WELL Health-Safety Rating program, offered by the International WELL Building Institute, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delos. The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all facility types, focused on operational policies, maintenance protocols, emergency plans and stakeholder education to address a post-COVID-19 environment now and broader health and safety-related issues into the future. CIS will be the first affordable housing developer in New Jersey to make this portfolio investment.

“CIS has always been committed to enhancing the quality of life of our residents, and the COVID crisis impacted lower income communities in ways many were not been prepared for,” said Christiana Foglio, Founder and CEO of Community Investment Strategies. “Our partnership with Delos has allowed CIS to lead the way for our industry to address the wellness protocols and needs of our most vulnerable populations.”

For over eight years, Delos has fostered research collaborations with leading medical institutions, architects, scientists and thought leaders to introduce evidence-based programs and solutions into the built environment. CIS’s commitment will help improve accessibility of these programs and solutions for communities that are most at risk.

“Community Investment Strategies has always worked with a people-first philosophy that put its residents and communities at the center of its work,” said Paul Scialla, Founder and CEO of Delos and Founder of the International WELL Building Institute. “By participating in the Facilities Improvement Program, CIS is acting upon this philosophy to address today’s most pressing concern and continue its leadership in building inclusive, attainable, safe and healthy spaces.”

About Community Investment Strategies

Community Investment Strategies (CIS) is a fully-integrated real estate development company dedicated to providing quality housing for residents of modest income. CIS goes beyond building affordable housing; this organization designs, manages, and invests in communities that reflect the tastes, needs, and neighborhoods of their residents. CIS prides itself on creating healthy environments for individuals to succeed and flourish, improving their quality of life. From great locations and modern amenities, to professional staff and programmed activities, their properties always keep their residents as a priority. In the last two decades, CIS has built over 3,200 homes in NJ and have won over 25 awards due to their tremendous efforts in positively impacting communities. To learn more about CIS’s properties and how they’re making a difference, please visit communityinvestmentstrategies.com

About Delos

Delos is a wellness real estate and technology company guided by the mission to be the world’s leading catalyst for improving the health and well-being of people around the world by improving the indoor environments where they live, work, sleep and play. Informed by more than seven years of research and rigorous analysis of environmental health impacts on people, Delos and its subsidiaries offer an array of evidence-based technology and solutions for residential, commercial and hospitality spaces. Delos is the founder of the WELL Building Standard™, the premier standard for buildings, interior spaces and communities seeking to implement, validate and measure features that support and advance human health and wellness. Its subsidiary, the International WELL Building Institute, administers and continues WELL’s development and drives market adoption. Delos’ advisory board is comprised of leading professionals across real estate, government policy, medicine and sustainability, including renowned wellness luminary Deepak Chopra and sustainability advocate Leonardo DiCaprio. For more information about Delos, please visit www.delos.com.