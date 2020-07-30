Eutelsat and Intelsat sign multi-year, strategic agreement to secure the 48°East orbital position for EUTELSAT QUANTUM

PARIS & MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) and Intelsat S.A. have signed a long-term partnership agreement securing the 48°East orbital position. EUTELSAT QUANTUM will be located at the position, where the operators both have orbital rights.

Expected to be launched by the end of 2020, EUTELSAT QUANTUM is a full expansion satellite providing premium capacity with unprecedented flexibility features. Its ground-breaking software-based design enables users to actively define and shape performance and reach to meet their specific requirements. The 48°East position, with its extensive coverage, notably of the MENA region, is ideally placed to address, amongst others, the unique needs of government users.

Under the agreement, the capacity on EUTELSAT QUANTUM will be distributed by Eutelsat and its subsidiary, Eutelsat Americas Corp. and Intelsat and its subsidiary, Intelsat General Communications LLC (IGC), thereby maximizing the commercial potential of the satellite and creating conditions for the fastest possible ramp-up of the satellite.

Each partner will benefit from the commercial reach of the other, notably in the government vertical, where IGC plans to offer the EUTELSAT QUANTUM satellite payload with additional security enhancements including secure and protected payload management, customized power allocation and on-demand beam forming. The resulting collaboration will enable the EUTELSAT QUANTUM payload to meet the U.S. government’s most demanding Information Assurance (IA) and Cybersecurity requirements.

Commenting on the agreement, David Bair CEO and President of Eutelsat America Corp said: “We are delighted to partner with Intelsat to optimize the commercial potential of the assets represented by the 48°East position and the innovative features of EUTELSAT QUANTUM. This ground-breaking satellite has already attracted significant interest from potential Government customers, and we are also excited to team with industry leading systems integrators to provide this unique capability as part of a high value solution”.

IGC Regional Vice President Rick Henry further commented: “Our collaboration with Eutelsat brings together the best minds in the industry to quickly meet the unique needs of our government customers through an innovative operating model and satellite deployment. This type of industry collaboration is truly a ‘win-win’ for everyone, and we look forward to a productive, long-term partnership with Eutelsat at 48°East.”

