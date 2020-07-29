BALYO Renews Part of Its Range of Robots With New High Added Value Functionalities

IVRY-SUR-SEINE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

BALYO (Paris:BALYO) (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for the PEA-PME plan), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, announces the launch of a new generation of reach truck robots.

Pascal Rialland, CEO of BALYO, comments: « Driven by innovation, at the heart of the DNA of BALYO, a pioneer in robotic solutions for materials handling trucks, we are proud to announce the launch of a new generation of robots that will facilitate the robotization of our customers' logistics operations. Offering an improved customer experience and easy to deploy as they do not require any modification of existing storage infrastructures, these robots offer performance levels close to or even superior to those of an operator. With extended functionalities (wide range of applications, increased diversity of pallets transported), the launch of this new range confirms our position as a key player in the mobile robotic sector. »

Markus Schmermund, VP Automation & Intralogistics Solutions, LMH EMEA, also comments: « This second- automated reach truck generation, R-MATIC, is a full-fledged partner in pallet storage applications. Thanks to its optimized mechanical design and the renewal of its key sensors, this robot today represents the state of the art in its ability to operate in the narrowest aisles and an unprecedented ability to recognize all types of pallets. The performance achieved sets a new standard in our industry while guaranteeing a very high level of safety and precision. »

Designed specifically for the handling and storage of pallets at high heights in racking warehouses, the second generation of reach truck robots integrates differentiating improvements for manufacturers, optimizing their storage space and operating costs:

- Easy to deploy: no modification of existing infrastructures is required. Since its creation, the ease of robot deployment has remained a priority at the heart of BALYO's strategy, which is to make robotics simple for its customers;

- Improvement of the truck's operational performance: load capacity of 1.6 tons up to 11.40 meters, a speed of up to 2m/s and operation in narrower storage aisles (2.90 meters compared with 3.20 meters to 3.40 meters previously);

- Diversification of pallet types via new algorithms: a basic requirement for industrial or 3PL customers, the robot is now able to transport a greater diversity of pallets within the same site. This evolution is allowed by the simultaneous availability of the 2nd generation of advanced relative perception algorithms, on which BALYO has been investing for 18 months now. This 3D load detection function secures the pick-up and drop-off of pallets and optimizes their speed. Coupled with the "anti drag & push" pallet movement control function and 360° safety, it ensures a significant reduction in the risk of falling loads, particularly for applications at height;

- Acceleration and improved accuracy of movements thanks to new control systems coupled with a reinforced safety management strategy. Thus the robot equals or even exceeds human performance on certain applications, especially in pick and drop operations beyond the second storage level.

The new generation robot is autonomous even in the management of its energy, and is equipped with an automated recharging solution. Developed on the basis of a Linde manual hand truck, this robot is also equipped with the dual drive mode, allowing the operator to manually take over control of operations at any time.

Already available from the Company's partners, the new generation of robots will soon be available on a "pay-per-use" basis (robotics as a service) and thus include the new remote supervision and control platform, as it is already the case with the Driven by BALYO stacker and counterbalanced stacker robots.

ABOUT BALYO

Balyo transforms standard forklift trucks into standalone intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough proprietary Driven by Balyo™ technology. The geoguidance navigation system developed by Balyo allows vehicles equipped with the system to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings. Within the automated handling vehicle market, Balyo has entered into two strategic agreements with Kion Group AG (Linde Material Handling's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group, two major operators in the material handling sector. Balyo is present in three major geographic regions (Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific). Its sales revenue reached €20.4 million in 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.balyo.com.