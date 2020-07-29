FBSciences and Yara Announce Expanded FBSciences Lineup of Calcium Nitrate Compatible Products

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FBSciences Inc., a global leader in naturally derived plant health technologies and products, is accelerating its collaboration agreement with Yara North America by expanding its line of calcium nitrate (CN) compatible products. These products are specifically formulated to be compatible with YaraLiva® calcium nitrate fertilizers. ZiCAN™ Soil, the first product launch under this collaboration, resulted in the most successful product launch in FBSciences’ history highlighting the synergies of these companies and technologies. Coming off the momentum and proven performance of ZiCAN Soil, FBSciences is excited to announce the expansion of the CN Compatible product line to initially include Manron® Soil CN Compatible and BoronBoost® Soil CN Compatible.

FBSciences specializes in biostimulant and biopesticide technologies, which form the foundation of comprehensive crop programs. FBSciences technologies have been tested for over a decade through over 1500 trials and have consistently proven they deliver four key things: a) healthier plants and increased yields b) increased quality and nutrient density c) stress mitigation and recovery, and d) increased utilization of other crop inputs.

Yara is a leader in calcium nitrate fertilizers, with growers using their products all across the globe. The success of FBSciences’ ZiCAN Soil has illuminated the demand for additional CN-compatible fertilizer options. This expanding product line of fertilizers mixes perfectly with YaraLiva CAN-17 and CN-9, which means fewer trips across the field with increased flexibility and reduced application costs to growers. FBSciences and Yara have spent 2019 and 2020 extensively field testing FBSciences’ technologies and products with Yara’s leading fertilizers, and the synergies and results continue to be overwhelmingly positive for growers.

FBSciences technologies offer not only increased compatibility but also increased efficiency of other crop inputs. The products in the CN Compatible line not only promote the uptake and translocation of the nutrients in these formulations but also improve the nutrient efficiency of other nutrients in the tank, including the calcium and nitrogen in YaraLiva CAN-17. These unique formulations allow nitrogen and calcium to mix with zinc, manganese, and boron for perfect tank compatibility. In independent testing on almonds, ZiCAN Soil and YaraLiva CAN-17 together picked up a 10.6% yield increase compared to using YaraLiva CAN-17 alone. Similar benefits are expected in the expanded line up of products.

“We are excited about the broad synergies between FBSciences and Yara,” says Courtenay Wolfe, Chair and CEO of FBSciences. “Our common vision of achieving sustainability in agriculture by increasing productivity and profitability for growers is what makes our collaboration so successful. The incredible success of ZiCAN Soil highlights the strong demand for effective products that are compatible and synergistic with Yara’s leading fertilizers,” explains Wolfe.

“Yara is extremely enthusiastic about our relationship with FBSciences. The synergies and results we see between their technologies and our products continue to grow. We remain confident these products are the next generation of crop nutrition and will deliver consistent and meaningful productivity and profitability advances for growers, said Debbie Watts, VP premium products for Yara.

FBSciences will continue to expand the CN Compatible product line with plans already underway to develop and launch three additional products by the end of 2020 for a total initial lineup of six products in the FBSciences CN Compatible product line.

About FBSciences

FBSciences is a global leader in naturally derived plant health technologies. FBSciences harnesses the power of nature to transform agriculture and food production globally by producing natural, sustainable, and renewable technologies that help preserve land and water while improving overall plant health, yield, and quality. FBSciences offers a robust lineup of proprietary technologies to produce highly compatible, conventional, and organic biostimulant, biopesticide, and fertilizers for seed, soil, and foliar application opportunities on every managed acre globally. www.fbsciences.com

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly and high-yielding crop nutrition solutions for the world’s farming community and food industry. Yara’s ambition is to be the Crop Nutrition Company for the Future. We are committed to creating value for our customers, shareholders and society at large, as we work to develop a more sustainable food value chain. To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of agriculture and food production. Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. With our integrated business model and a worldwide presence of around 16,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, we offer a proven track record of responsible and reliable returns. In 2019, Yara reported revenues of USD 12.9 billion. www.yara.com