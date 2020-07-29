Cannabis Science and Technology® Partners With AOAC’s Cannabis Analytical Science Program to Host Quarterly Webcasts

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cannabis Science and Technology® is excited to announce a webcast partnership with the Association of Official Analytical Collaboration (AOAC INTERNATIONAL) Cannabis Analytical Science Program (CASP). The partnership will include quarterly webcasts spotlighting CASP’s three working groups, which are developing standards for cannabinoids levels, chemical contaminants and pathogens in cannabis, marijuana, and hemp. Webcasts also may cover CASP activities such as training and laboratory proficiency testing.

The first webcast presentation will focus on the cannabinoid working group and is planned for September 2020.

“We see tremendous value in the work that CASP and AOAC bring to the cannabis community, and we support their mission to develop standards and methods,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Cannabis Science and Technology®.

“Developing globally recognized scientific methods for validating the safety, potency, and label claims of consumer cannabis products is critical to protecting public health,” said Scott Coates, program lead for CASP. “As one of the world’s most trusted leaders in consensus scientific standards for food safety, AOAC is uniquely placed to play this role.”

Cannabis Science and Technology® also is excited to present an e-book summarizing these webcasts, as well as key interviews and new content with thought leaders. As cannabis legalization increases across the U.S., it is more important than ever for scientists to develop strong standards and methods for cannabis testing, quality control and more.

“As our partnership grows, we hope to help CASP find more volunteers for their working groups developing sound scientific methods that are so important to earning public confidence in the cannabis industry,” said Stephanie Shaffer, group publisher of Cannabis Science and Technology® and Spectroscopy® magazines.

About Cannabis Science and Technology®

Cannabis Science and Technology® is a multimedia platform that focuses on educating the legal cannabis industry about the science and technology of analytical testing, quality control, extraction, and cultivation. The magazine is accompanied by an online component and provides relevant information and tutorials for all members of the cannabis industry. Cannabis Science and Technology® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About AOAC International

AOAC INTERNATIONAL brings together government, industry, and academia to establish standard methods of analysis that ensure the safety and integrity of foods and other products that impact public health around the world. AOAC’s Cannabis Analytical Science Program (CASP) was formed to develop the consensus-driven standards and methods needed to promote accuracy in label potency claims and to address public safety issues such as pathogens and residual solvents. CASP is developing analytical tools for accurate measurement of CBD in hemp plants and derived ingredients, dietary supplements and pet foods. Scientists interested in working on CASP are encouraged to contact Scott Coates, CASP program lead at AOAC, at scoates@aoac.org.