CVP Awarded $54 Million Cybersecurity Services Contract

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CVP, a business and technology consulting firm that helps organizations prepare for a culture of Continuous Change, has been awarded the Department of the Interior (DOI) Information Management and Assurance Program Support (IMAPS) contract to provide Department level cybersecurity services.

Under IMAPS, CVP will provide services to the DOI Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) and the Chief Information Security Officer in the areas of Risk Management & Continuous Monitoring, Information System Security Officer (ISSO) support & System Security, and Privacy.

During this four-year contract, CVP will optimize DOI Risk Management Framework (RMF) and Information Security and Continuous Monitoring (ISCM) activities to enable DOI to implement Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) and adapt and scale appropriately in the future while maintaining effectiveness in the current state. CVP will also integrate traditional Assessment and Authorization (A&A) activity with innovative technologies and processes to ensure a system authorization life-cycle that is streamlined, efficient, and accurate.

“We are honored to be selected for our innovative technical approach that encompasses automation, dashboarding, and understanding of cybersecurity consolidation activities in the context of federated enterprise IT and security organizations,” said Anirudh Kulkarni, CVP CEO. “Aligning department-wide initiatives with agency specific priorities requires change management expertise - not just next generation technology expertise. We look forward to partnering with the Department as it looks to set the standard for cybersecurity in government.”

About CVP

CVP is a business and technology consulting company that helps organizations navigate disruption with innovative strategies and solutions and prepare for a culture of Continuous Change. It supports clients in the healthcare, national security, and public sectors, as well as private business, by enabling them to innovate faster and make decisions quicker. Learn more.