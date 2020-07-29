Groupe PSA: Free2Move Becomes a Full-fledged Company With a New Offer of Mobility Services

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):

Because the world is changing, Free2Move has been created to simplify and guarantee mobility for everyone. With a presence in 170 countries, Free2Move has new ambitions with a full range of mobility services for individuals and professionals.

An enhanced mobility offer

Free2Move offers tailor-made and complementary offers to meet the needs of travel:

from a few minutes to a full day with its car sharing service

from several days to a month with its short term rental offer

from one month to several years thanks to its monthly subscription with no commitment and long term rentals

Thanks to the Free2Move platform, customers now have access to a parking offer in 65 countries, VTC driver reservations in 150 countries, and electricity recharging throughout Europe. A connected fleet management tool complements this offer for companies.

TravelCar integrates with Free2Move

Since 2016, TravelCar and Free2Move have been getting closer. The latest major joint project is Free2Move Rent: a 100% digital short-term rental service offering cars from Peugeot, Citroën, DS and Opel brands on a single platform. The service, which is already available in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Luxembourg with more than 300,000 customers, will be rolled out in 9 countries in the course of 2020.

As a global aggregator of parking and car rental solutions for travellers, the integration of TravelCar services enhances the global mobility offer within a strong brand: Free2Move. At the heart of this new structure, TravelCar's founding team will bring its know-how and 100% digital technology.

A new organisation that relies on its technological know-how

This new organization will have a head office located in Paris and a team of 150 people worldwide. Thanks to its technological expertise, Free2Move marks a new stage with the creation of a unique website and an unparalleled mobile application bringing together the entire portfolio of services of its new offer.

About Free2Move

Created in September 2016, the Free2Move brand brings together all new mobility services to meet the travel needs of its individual and business customers: car sharing, short, medium and long-term rental, access to recharging stations, parking and connected fleet management.

Free2Move becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Groupe PSA.