Fiserv Helps Financial Institutions Make the Right Business Decisions with New Financial Planning and Forecasting Capabilities

BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, is equipping financial institutions to better evaluate and plan for risks in the current operating environment with the launch of a robust real-time forecasting and budgeting solution.

Axiom Planning and Profitability, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, is offered through a relationship between Fiserv and Syntellis Performance Solutions, a leading provider of enterprise performance management (EPM) software, data, and analytics solutions.

“Financial institutions need real-time access to accurate forecasting and budgeting data to effectively respond to rapidly changing market conditions,” said Aldor H. Delp, senior vice president and general manager of the Digital Efficiency Group at Fiserv. “By offering Axiom Planning and Profitability, we’re able to empower financial institutions to plan for changes in their markets with an ‘at a glance’ view of their performance combined with insight into how it affects their overall strategy and operating model.”

Axiom Planning and Profitability is a financial planning and analysis solution that includes budgeting, forecasting, profitability analysis, scenario modeling, long-range planning, and management reporting. The solution will be integrated with the PrologueTM suite from Fiserv, a robust set of technologies designed to analyze financial health, enhance reporting accuracy and proactively manage risk.

“In this particularly challenging rate and economic environment, financial institutions need seamless integration between their financial systems and access to reliable, real-time data to advance their strategic goals and remain competitive,” said Kermit S. Randa, chief executive officer of Syntellis Performance Solutions. “We’re proud to work with Fiserv, another industry leader, to ensure finance teams and executives have the best tools for budgeting, forecasting, profitability and planning.”

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About Syntellis Performance Solutions

Syntellis Performance Solutions, previously Kaufman Hall Software, provides innovative enterprise performance management software, data and analytics solutions for financial institutions. Our powerful budgeting and planning, profitability and analytics solutions help institutions elevate organizational performance and transform vision into reality. With hundreds of leading banks, credit unions, and farm credit associations using our Axiom solutions to manage nearly $1 trillion in assets combined with top satisfaction rankings from BPM partners for the past 8 years, our proven industry expertise helps financial institutions acquire insights, accelerate decisions and advance their business plans. For more information, please visit www.syntellis.com.

