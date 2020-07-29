cbdMD Expands Sponsorship with Professional Golfer Bubba Watson

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBD PR A) (the “Company”), one of the leading, and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced today that it is expanding its exclusive CBD partnership with 12-Time PGA Tour Winner and Two-Time Masters Champion Bubba Watson. The partnership will continue through the end of 2022 and includes prominent logo display and collaboration both on and off the golf course. Bubba will serve as a main headliner of the brand’s premier athletic sponsorship program, “Team cbdMD,” within its upcoming marketing and advertising campaigns.

“For over 20 years, I have worked hard to prepare my body to compete at the highest level of this sport. I have made a multi-year commitment to cbdMD because I trust their products to help me maximize my performance, both on and off the course. Twenty five million active golfers in the US should, as well.” “Since I started taking cbdMD's products about a year and a half ago I get more restful sleep, maintain my focus and recover quicker.”

Since signing Bubba Watson in May 2019, cbdMD has tracked the consumer habits of CBD throughout the golf community and intends to utilize this extensive data in targeted marketing and media advertising campaigns. cbdMD targets over 25 million US golfers through its DTC business model and over 15,000 golf course pro shops in the US via its wholesale division.

cbdMD, Inc. is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also a proud partner of Bellator MMA and Life Time, Inc., and has one of the largest rosters of professional sports athletes who are part of “Team cbdMD.” To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, Non-THC1 CBD products, please visit www.cbdMD.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Bubba Watson is a golf icon, having won 2 green jackets and 12 PGA Tour events. Bubba is as passionate about his off course charity projects and giving back as he is about his performance on the golf course. Follow Bubba on Instagram, Twitter @bubbawatson and Facebook @bubbawatsongolf.

1 Non-THC is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools