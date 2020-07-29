Apex Service Partners Announces Investment in Academy Air to Support CEO in Further Expansion

ST. LOUIS & TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Academy Air, a second-generation family-owned residential heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical services company serving greater St. Louis, announced today that it has partnered with Apex Service Partners, a nationally recognized platform of residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical service providers.

Founded by Terry Silverstein and led by his son Zachary Silverstein today, Academy is one of the fastest growing companies in the industry and will continue to be operated and led by Zachary Silverstein as Owner/CEO. The investment partnership with Apex will further help fuel Academy’s rapid organic growth and expansion to serve more of the greater St. Louis market and beyond. The team at Academy is dedicated to providing the highest quality client service and being the definitive employer of choice for individuals in the trades in the St. Louis market.

“Apex is excited to invest in St. Louis,” said A.J. Brown, Apex Service Partners Group CEO. “Academy has become a household name with an unmatched customer reputation in the market. We are thrilled and privileged to partner with Zach and the team at Academy. They are a special business that fits perfectly with Apex’s mission of building a people-focused national HVAC, plumbing and electrical services platform. We are looking forward to together building one of the nation’s leading residential service companies and a company that serves the community of St. Louis for another 60+ years.”

“Apex has a strong set of values and a philosophy of prioritizing its customers and employees, which aligns perfectly with Academy,” said Zachary Silverstein. “We’re excited about the tremendous growth we see in our future and the opportunities that growth will provide for our team members both personally and professionally, as well as our customers across St. Louis.”

Academy will join other leading residential businesses across Texas, Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi as a member of the Apex partnership. Apex, through its Partner Services division, supports the growth of its partner companies by investing heavily in both add-on acquisitions and organic growth initiatives, such as people development, technology, marketing insights, equipment, and facilities to allow these leading companies to better serve the mission-critical HVAC, plumbing and electrical service needs of customers.

About Academy Air:

Academy Air is a leading residential heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical service business serving greater St. Louis. Academy is built on core values that put clients and employees first. At our heart, we are a small business, dedicated to doing the best we can for our clients, team members, and community. The quality of service provided by Academy will not be beaten. We have someone to answer our phones seven days a week, 24 hours a day. In addition, we are dedicated to leveraging technology for the benefit of our team and our clients, ushering in new ways of connecting with home service providers. Academy: Fixed. Right. Now.

About Apex Service Partners:

Apex Service Partners is a national leader in residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services. The Group partners with the best local brands of exceptional reputation and enhances these industry-leading service providers to build a leading national platform. Apex focuses on leveraging the power of people to build a strong network of industry leaders who can share resources, best practices and expertise in order to deliver unparalleled service to customers and opportunities for employees.