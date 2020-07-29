Facedrive Launches TraceSCAN Wearables Pilot Project in Partnership with Labourers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA)

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV: FD), Canada’s “people-and-planet first” business and leading tech developer, is pleased to announce that TraceSCAN Wearables, Facedrive Health’s COVID-19 contact tracing wearable solution, is launching a pilot project with the partner of TraceSCAN, Labourers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA) in early August.

The pilot project will take place at a work site in Hamilton, ON, where every employee is assigned a dedicated wearable device for COVID-19 contact tracing. TraceSCAN has developed a custom deployment process to ensure that contact tracing is done completely independent of phone use. As part of the pilot setup, there is a designated station for employees to upload contact history through Bluetooth at the end of each work day. Facedrive Health will provide support in deploying the contact tracing solution, training staff and closely monitoring to ensure a successful adoption.

As Facedrive Health previously announced on July 21, 2020, the Windows application available on Microsoft App Store features Bluetooth wearable technology integration to support contact tracing efforts at workplaces across the province of Ontario. Initially, it was announced that the TraceSCAN application was available for download by invite only, however, it is now available for download by any interested member of the public.

“The safety and well-being of LiUNA members remains our highest priority. We are pleased to have TraceSCAN wearables available to the membership of LiUNA working together to ensure heightened protection at the workplace amid COVID-19,” said Joseph Mancinelli, LiUNA International Vice President and Regional Manager of Central and Eastern Canada. “We will continue to ensure that the health and safety of all members remains at the centre of all decision making, including the pilot of this innovative safety measure, as we continue building stronger communities across Canada,” added Mancinelli.

“We are excited to be piloting the TraceSCAN Wearables in partnership with LiUNA. We believe that the learnings from this pilot will inform our national and international deployment strategy,” said Facedrive Chairman and CEO Sayan Navaratnam. “As businesses begin to reopen and people return to work, TraceSCAN Wearables presents a viable alternative to other contact tracing applications to enhance our COVID-19 containment efforts in the workplace. As an ESG-focused “people-and-planet-first” platform, we are committed to having a meaningful positive impact on the lives and the health of our community,” added Navaratnam.

