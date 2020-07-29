National Flavors and GSB & Associates Team Up through Investment from The Riverside Company

KALAMAZOO, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Flavors, LLC (NF), a Michigan-based producer of flavors and extracts, welcomes GSB & Associates, a flavor house specializing in custom flavor development, to the Riverside Flavor Platform. The Riverside investment expands capabilities, bringing together GSB's diverse portfolio of liquid and powdered flavors, masking agents, and flavor enhancers with NF's robust flavor library and industry-leading customer service.

GSB represents the first add-on to a growing Riverside platform, with input from its Flavor & Specialty Ingredient Advisory Board. The advisory board of flavor industry experts provides value-added advice and guidance, supporting Riverside’s inorganic growth strategy.

“ We’re excited about the opportunity to partner with National Flavors and offer customers a comprehensive suite of flavor resources to support their new product development efforts,” said GSB current President, Corinne Baskin.

Following the close, GSB teams will join National Flavors under the direction of NF CEO Brian Briggs. “ Working together, NF and GSB will build on their strengths with a shared vision to deliver an exceptional experience and superior flavor solutions to all our customers,” said Briggs. “ The strong foundation built by GSB aligns very well with NF’s promise to Deliver Joy Through Flavor.”

About National Flavors

National Flavors challenges the status quo to make flavor sourcing more efficient, effective, and enjoyable, helping customers be more competitive and profitable. The Company is an innovative developer and supplier of great-tasting liquid flavors for various applications within the food and beverage industry, serving manufacturers, franchises, and food service. NF is a true solution partner with industry-leading customer services and unique tools that get products to market faster.

About GSB & Associates

For more than 35 years, Atlanta-based GSB & Associates has created unique liquid and powdered flavors for several sectors, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, baking, confectionery, and nutraceuticals. The Company’s trend-driven, personalized approach to custom flavor development provides outstanding results to customers.

About The Riverside Company

The Riverside Company is a global private equity firm focused on investing in growing businesses valued at up to $400 million. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 650 investments. The firm's international private equity and structured capital portfolios include more than 90 companies.