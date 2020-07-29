Guidehouse Awarded Contract to Support Identity Management Services for Department of State

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidehouse, a leading consultancy and solutions provider to the commercial and public sectors, has been awarded a ten-year contract with the U.S. Department of State (DoS) to create an innovative Identity Management System and Credential Management System (IDMS) solution compliant with Homeland Security Presidential Directive 12 (HSPD-12) for the Department and its customers.

Guidehouse brings a unique skill set combining expertise in National Security and Advanced Solutions to provide identity management strategy, project management, training and user support, and quality and risk management services to the DoS. In cooperation with Appian Logic and CertiPath, Guidehouse will work with Intercede’s MyID to create the Department’s next-generation IDMS across the U.S.

“As a long-standing partner and trusted advisor to the DoS, we are honored to lead this important effort for the agency,” said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. “With our unique approach combining best-in-class National Security and Advanced Solutions expertise we have assembled a strong team and innovative solution to help them in this exciting initiative.”

Guidehouse’s IDMS solution will allow the Department to sustain One Badge operations, provide the Department with subject matter expertise and counsel on Federal Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM), support Diplomatic Security’s Domestic Operations (DS/DO), and deploy a global IDMS.

“Continuing advances in technology in conjunction with evolving cyber threats, and organizational maturity have resulted in an ever-growing dependence on trusted identity and credentialing services within organizations,” added John Saad, Guidehouse Partner & National Security sector Leader. “With deep industry insight and a strategic approach, we are proud to bring our solution to the DoS and support them in this next phase of identity management.”

“We take great pride in helping our clients solve their toughest challenges through the co-creation of scalable, innovative solutions to prepare them for future growth and success,” commented John Hunt, Guidehouse Partner & Advanced Solutions Leader. “What truly distinguishes us, though, is not just the solution we provide but our ability to get in the trenches and execute with confidence. We look forward to working alongside this team to support the DoS as their trusted advisor through the implementation of a full suite of identity services.”

