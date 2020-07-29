Humana and Heal Announce National Partnership to Transform Home Care for Medicare Advantage Members and Others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, and Heal, a market leader in transforming healthcare through in-home, comprehensive primary care, today announced a broad strategic partnership including a $100 million investment from Humana, bringing primary care to the home through house calls and one-touch telemedicine.

Heal has pioneered 21st century house call based primary care, delivering more than 200,000 home visits in its first five years. This type of care not only provides a more comfortable and secure environment for patient care, but also allows doctors to observe indicators such as medication bottles, fall risks, allergens, and food insecurities. Heal telemedicine, telepsychology (CA only), and digital monitoring services round out a complete suite of services for patients in New York, New Jersey, Washington, California, Georgia, Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C.

Under the terms of the partnership, Humana and Heal will expand its current footprint to offer value-based, primary care via virtual and in-home encounters to new geographical markets such as Chicago, Charlotte, Houston and others. These new markets are part of Humana’s Bold Goal, which is focused on addressing the needs of the whole person by co-creating solutions to address social determinants and the health-related social needs for our members and communities.

“The partnership with Heal is part of Humana’s efforts to build a broader set of offerings across the spectrum of home based care, with high quality, value-based primary care being a key foundational element,” said Susan Diamond, Humana’s Segment President, Home Business, who is joining Heal’s Board of Directors as part of the collaboration. “We continue to see high levels of customer satisfaction and improved health outcomes when care is delivered in the home. Our goal is to make the healthcare experience easier, more personalized and caring for the people we serve—and is the hallmark of how Humana delivers human care.”

The partnership will make it easier for those who are healthy and ageing into Medicare as well as those living with multiple chronic conditions to receive primary care in the comfort of their own homes. Heal provides services to Medicare eligible, Group Commercial and those with individual coverage.

"Today, the vision my cofounder, Dr. Renee Dua, and I had over five years ago took a huge step forward,” said Nick Desai, co-founder and CEO of Heal. “Humana's investment and strategic partnership are an irreplaceable catalyst to make doctor house call based primary care an affordable and effective reality for all Americans. We're honored to work with the entire Humana team so that one day soon, all of us can open our doors to better care."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many Humana members asked for the added flexibility and expanded option of home based care. Humana and Heal teamed up to deliver primary care services to Humana members in their own homes, many of whom are older and at greater risk for the virus. Covid has only reinforced Humana’s belief in the need for and quality of home based care delivery models.

Heal was recognized by the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 as the 13th most disruptive private company in the U.S.

About Heal

Heal is the market leader in doctor house calls, using technology to re-humanize the practice of medicine and deliver better outcomes for patients. With over 200,000 patient visits to date, Heal is quickly gaining popularity. Offered throughout California, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Virginia, Washington State, Maryland and Washington D.C., Heal believes in making healthcare a more personal and convenient experience by delivering care in the safety and comfort of a patient's home. Through an easy-to-use app and website, patients can organize a telemedicine or in-home visit with a highly-vetted, board-certified and licensed doctor twelve hours a day, 365 days a year. Note that Heal does not treat emergencies. Heal is in-network with all major PPO insurance companies, as well as Medicare. Heal investors include former Qualcomm CEO and Executive Chairman Paul Jacobs (who is Heal’s Chairman of the Board), IRA Capital, Fidelity ContraFund, Jim Breyer, Lionel Richie, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and others. For more information, please visit http://www.heal.com/. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.