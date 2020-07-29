CyAlliance and Cyberturity announce Strategic Partnership Across the Americas

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyAlliance’s mission and vision is to bring cyber alliances together across the globe. Today, CyAlliance is announcing their strategic partnership with leading Australian online SMB Cyber Maturity provider, Cyberturity. This partnership will bring the Cyberturity® 360 Cyber Maturity Assessment to the small and medium business (SMB) market across the Americas. As part of the agreement, Tammy Moskites, CEO of CyAlliance, will now also represent Cyberturity as their President, within the Americas.

“CyAlliance’s partnership with Cyberturity is focusing on the needs of small and medium sized businesses. Affordable, actionable cyber maturity guidance is critical for the success of any small to medium size business. It is important to note that the Cyberturity® 360 Assessment is not the typical ‘free vendor’ cyber assessment, it is a tailored report that helps you and your business prioritize investment, maximize your ROI, and take your cybersecurity program to the next level,” says Tammy Moskites, CEO, CyAlliance.

Australian cybersecurity expert and Director of Mercury ISS, Edward Farrell, has been a partner and customer of Cyberturity in the Australian cyber community. “The Cyberturity® 360 Assessment is one of the best self-analysis tools we’ve observed in the market; the questions and process goes into a very good amount of detail without being overwhelming and facilitates identification of areas an organization needs to focus on for improvement,” says Farrell.

“Cyber risk partners from consulting firms from across the board have been telling us that one of the greatest challenges SMB boards and senior leaders are having with cybersecurity is knowing what to do and where to start. We have worked with some of the world’s leading cybersecurity experts and guidance frameworks (NIST, CIS, COBIT, ISO) to create an executive level, whole-of-business assessment that is closing this gap,” says Peter Maynard, Founder and CEO of Cyberturity. “Working with CyAlliance will allow SMBs not only an avenue for a maturity assessment but will also now have an affordable cyber resource they can rely on in the future as well.”

CyAlliance is now offering the Cyberturity® 360 Assessment to all small and medium size businesses at only $995; just a fraction of what large assessment companies charge. And because the COVID pandemic has been extremely tough on your businesses, CyAlliance is offering an introductory discount of 50% off all assessments through to the end of September. Simply use the CYALLI50 discount code at the checkout on the Cyberturity website, cyberturity.com.

For more information: https://cyberturity.com