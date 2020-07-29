Moz Connects Leading SERP Analytics Product to Google Data Studio

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moz, Inc., the leader in search engine optimization technology, today announces the release of six Google Data Studio Community Connectors for Moz’s product, STAT, which offers enterprise-level rank tracking and search engine result page (SERP) analytics for brands and digital agencies. These connectors enable users to send their STAT data to Google Data Studio to build powerful, interactive dashboards.

According to 2020 State of Local SEO data, 70% of marketers report cuts to marketing budgets as a result of COVID-19, so Moz’s enhanced approach to reporting allows marketers new ways to visually demonstrate SEO improvements over time. Designed in response to customer feedback and market demand, the connectors pull historical information on critical metrics like historical keyword rankings, share of voice and ranking distributions. These insights help brands understand placement within a competitor landscape and which keywords are contributing to increasing visibility, engagement and overall mindshare.

“SEOs often work with multiple tools, datasets and metrics, making reporting time-consuming and collaboration difficult. Google Data Studio offers unparalleled reporting capabilities that visually express complicated metrics more simply,” said Rob Ousbey, VP Product at Moz. “As marketers prove their value in new ways, we believe the updates to our reporting and research tools will help keep organizations more knowledgeable about their own business and customers.”

Recent industry research claims, “25% [of agency customers] reported confusion around paying for SEO and ROI.” The new connectors expedite the reporting process while making the insights more visually impactful, building upon a strong foundation of data-rich information available in the STAT product. Moz’s STAT data complements other data sources such as Google Analytics, Adwords and Google docs that natively integrate into Google Data Studio.

“Clear, interactive visuals help tell the story and impact of SEO strategy in a way that an Excel sheet or other traditional methods can’t. With so much pressure on businesses and agencies to prove ROI, tools like STAT and Data Studio position SEOs for success,” said Daniel Crough, SEO Performance Analyst of TELUS. “Not only is communication and reporting to colleagues and stakeholders streamlined, but what was normally painstaking to gather in the past is now easily imported, collaborative and valuable.”

These six connectors allow users to shape and layer data into interactive and shareable dashboards, providing deeper SERP insights through:

Tag-level Historical Keyword Rankings Connector

Site-level Historical Keyword Rankings Connector

Tag-level Share of Voice Connector

Site-level Share of Voice Connector

Tag-level Ranking Distributions Connector

Site-level Ranking Distributions Connector

The Google Data Studio connectors for STAT are available now for all Moz customers on the STAT product. To learn more, visit Moz.com.

About Moz

Moz is the most trusted authority in online search with powerful SEO and Local Search platforms to help marketers improve the position of their brands, business locations and competitive rank in search results. Moz’s platforms are powered by world class-quality data, both robust and fresh enough to serve as the foundation upon which crucial business decisions are made. For both large enterprises looking to gain an edge in the increasingly complex and ever-changing world of search or an agency seeking an SEO platform to accelerate client growth, Moz has a solution. Check it out at www.moz.com.