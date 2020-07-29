National Black Law Students Association Partners with Symplicity to Expand Job Opportunities in a Virtual World

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As higher education institutions are grappling with the challenges of COVID-19, some organizations are taking on these challenges in stride. Rather than cancelling events, the National Black Law Students Association (NBLSA) will continue to deliver career services resources virtually by partnering with Symplicity in the fall through Symplicity® CSM™ and its soon-to-be released Virtual Career Fair solution.

The decision for NBLSA to partner with Symplicity came from the desire to offer the most relevant and meaningful services remotely to engage with students while continuing to build connections between alumni, recruiters and law firms. NBLSA chapters plan to use Symplicity’s virtual career fair solution, complete with universal video capability and reporting, for their upcoming career fairs in the Fall. Using Symplicity CSM, NBLSA members are able to engage in one-on-one video conferencing, access a full range of job opportunities fit for both their coursework and skills and virtually connect with recruiters from many of the nation’s top law firms and government entities.

Founded in 1968 at New York University Law School, NBLSA has worked for more than 50 years to develop culturally responsible Black and minority law students that excel academically, succeed professionally, and positively impact the community. NBLSA is completely run by students and today consists of over 2,500 active members across six regions. NBLSA offers member-only networking opportunities, events, job training, and now in partnership with Symplicity, access to unparalleled opportunities for professional connections that further continue NBLSA’s mission. NBLSA is uniquely positioned to expand the diversity and inclusion of the legal profession across the country which, according to a 2017 American Bar Association’s National Lawyer Population Survey, only five percent of active attorneys identify themselves as Black or African American. Symplicity and NBLSA are on a mission to change that.

“Symplicity’s mission is in tandem with NBLSA’s: expanding job opportunities for all students regardless of race, socio-economic class or gender,” said President & CEO of Symplicity Matthew Small. “This continued partnership with NBLSA is part of our shared mission to ensure that law firms continue to diversify. Utilizing our new Virtual Career Fair solution within Symplicity CSM ensures that NBLSA members continue to be supported during these unprecedented times.”

NBLSA offers year-around networking and career fairs for its members across the country which have now become completely virtual. “The pivot to virtual has been seamless with Symplicity. Now, with Symplicity’s latest update to Virtual Career Fair, we are so excited to provide our members with robust off-campus interview tools while streamlining the connections employers make with students during our events,” says Nichelle Womble, NBLSA’s Director of Communication. “By maximizing our use of CSM, we can continue to seamlessly offer our members with unique job opportunities.”

About NBLSA

The National Black Law Students Association, for 50 years, has worked to develop culturally responsible Black and minority law students that excel academically, succeed professionally, and positively impact the community. Our members are activists, thought leaders, and strategic thinkers. Our alumni are general counsel, judges, non-profit executives, and business operatives. We connect our members and alumni with unparalleled opportunities to network, seek new professional avenues, and develop life-long friendships.

About Symplicity

Symplicity is a global student experience company that provides smart platforms to more than 2,000 colleges and universities for managing all aspects of student life, including career services, student conduct, and accommodations. Symplicity empowers colleges and universities to increase student engagement and outcomes by creating an inclusive and supportive student experience that extends beyond graduation. Symplicity reaches nearly 200 law schools, including the Top 24.