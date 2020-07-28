Star Media Group Selects Triton Digital for Full Suite of Audio Products

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the online audio and podcast industry, announced today that Star Media Group, Malaysia's leading integrated and innovative media group, has selected Triton Digital to power the delivery, monetization, and measurement of its streaming audio and podcast content.

Through this partnership, Star Media Group will utilize Triton’s robust audio streaming network to deliver its radio stations online, including 988 FM, one of the top Chinese language stations in Malaysia, as well as SURIA FM, one of the fastest growing Malay radio stations in the region. Additionally, Star Media Group will leverage Triton’s ad server to dynamically insert highly targeted audio ads into their streams. To support their monetization goals, Star Media Group will use Triton’s programmatic audio marketplace and audio SSP to make their online audio and podcast inventory available to media buyers around the world through both open and private marketplace deals.

Star Media Group will also utilize Triton’s Webcast Metrics® and Podcast Metrics measurement services to measure their highly engaged listening audiences, and the enterprise Omny Studio podcast management platform to seamlessly create podcast content from their broadcast feeds. Further, Omny Studio will enable Star Media Group to distribute their content to audiences across a wide range of devices and platforms including mobile phones, smart speakers, social networks, and more.

“The decision to partner with Triton Digital was an easy one, as their comprehensive and reliable suite of podcast and online audio technology is unmatched,” said Yew Jin Kang, Group Chief Technology Officer of Star Media Group. “We are proud to be working with their knowledgeable team, and look forward to leveraging their best-in-class technology to increase our revenue, further understand our listening audiences and how our content is being consumed, and to deliver an extraordinary audio and podcast experience for our radio stations online.”

“We are pleased to provide Star Media Group with the technology and support they need to continuously evolve and grow their online audio and podcast strategy,” said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. “We look forward to helping Star Media Group deliver an exceptional listening experience for their audience while generating meaningful advertising revenue.”

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 45 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Star Media Group

Star Media Group Berhad (KLSE: STAR) is Malaysia’s leading integrated and innovative media group. SMG began as a single-product company, which has progressively grown into a multi-channel media group, with strong presence in a diverse range of businesses - Print, Digital , Radio, and Events & Exhibitions.