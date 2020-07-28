Advantage Capital Solar Partners Completes Financing With Generate Capital

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advantage Capital Solar Partners III, LLC announced today that it completed a solar investment tax credit financing to support Generate Capital’s development of four community solar projects in New York, representing 11 megawatts in generating capacity.

"We are proud to partner with Generate Capital, a leading platform for sustainable infrastructure,” stated Carl Weatherley-White, managing director and head of renewable energy investments at Advantage Capital. “By supporting their growth, we are also able to fulfill our mission of deploying capital with strong operating partners to provide our investors with predictable, stable returns, while improving community access to clean energy.”

“Our partnership expands our ability to scale the adoption of infrastructure built with distributed, clean, renewable assets,” said Peggy Flannery, Principal at Generate Capital. “This financing will enable Generate to deliver New York residents with solar power that is more affordable, reliable and sustainable than other energy alternatives.”

About Advantage Capital

Advantage Capital provides financing to established and emerging companies located in communities underserved by conventional sources of capital. Since 1992, the firm has invested more than $3 billion in companies from a diverse array of industry sectors and has helped support more than 50,000 jobs. Advantage Capital Solar Partners has a successful three-year track record providing capital to solar entrepreneurs. Learn more at www.advantagecap.com, or via Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Generate Capital

Generate is the one-stop shop for the Infrastructure Revolution, providing money and services to the project developers, technology companies, and system integrators that are rebuilding the world. As a trusted infrastructure provider, Generate builds, owns, and operates affordable, reliable, sustainable, resilience energy and resource solutions for companies, governments, and communities. To learn more please visit www.generatecapital.com.

