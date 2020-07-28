Global Reputation and Crisis Communications Leader APCO Worldwide Selects Everbridge Critical Event Management (CEM) Solution to Mitigate Impact of COVID-19 and Other Critical Events on its Clients and Workforce

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that APCO Worldwide, one of the world’s largest independent global reputation and crisis communications advisories, selected Everbridge’s CEM solution to help anticipate and mitigate new and emerging global threats to its workforce and operations against critical events including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. APCO Worldwide will deploy the Everbridge CEM solution throughout its global enterprise spanning 30 locations across more than 20 countries, including major business, financial, political and media capitals throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions. APCO will use the Everbridge solution to help safeguard its employees and maintain operational resilience in an increasingly complex environment.

APCO and Everbridge will also provide a combined crisis and reputation management offer which includes the Everbridge CEM software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution and APCO’s deep expertise in crisis communications and reputation management. The joint offering will help businesses and governments accelerate their ability to diagnose threats and manage their reputations and communications to foster consumer safety and trust.

“In my experience providing government and Fortune 500 organizations with expert reputation and crisis communications services for over 30 years, Everbridge’s CEM platform stands out as a game-changer that provides crucial risk intelligence, analytics and automation of crisis-mitigation protocols in real time that businesses and government organizations need to make informed decisions to protect their people, operations and brands from crises,” said Margery Kraus, Founder and Executive Chairman at APCO Worldwide, and a recent recipient of PRWeek’s recognition on the “U.S. 2020 Power List” ranking the most influential people in the communications industry. “We chose Everbridge to protect our own business and employees, and we encourage other organizations to do the same. Our first-of-its-kind partnership combines Everbridge’s powerful technology platform with APCO’s expertise to dramatically mitigate reputational risk before, during and after a crisis.”

Everbridge and APCO Form New CEM Brand Reputation and Crisis Management Partnership

In addition to its CEM integration, APCO will enter into a first-of-its-kind CEM brand reputation and crisis management partnership with Everbridge to support businesses, governments and healthcare organizations globally with the combined resources of the advisory’s reputation and crisis communications expertise and Everbridge’s award-winning SaaS technology capabilities. The partnership will help organizations manage reputational risk and other threats, such as helping them promote the safety measures they have implemented to engender the trust necessary to bring customers back amid the pandemic and drive top-line revenue growth.

“Considering APCO’s global leadership in reputation management and crisis communication supporting many of the largest governments and companies in the world for over three decades, we feel honored that they, like many other top global industry leaders, chose Everbridge’s Critical Event Management solution to protect their people and operations across their global footprint with offices in more than 20 countries,” said David Meredith, Chief Executive Officer, Everbridge. “Additionally, our partnership will take reputation and crisis management to new heights. Today, a favorable brand reputation as it relates to safety may mean the difference between surviving and thriving. The combination of Everbridge CEM and APCO expertise provides a differentiated solution to help governments, businesses and healthcare organizations successfully chart the path back to normal.”

As the global leader in critical event management and public warning, the Everbridge Platform reaches over 550 million people and currently supports the countrywide public warning system deployments in all major regions of the world including Australia, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Singapore, and Sweden; the statewide mass notification systems of some of the most populous states in the U.S. including New York, Florida and California; as well as leading F500 companies and over 3,700 other municipalities, counties and cities within 49 of the 50 United States, all of Canada’s provinces, and throughout Europe and Asia, including many of the most populous states in India.

Recognition for Everbridge and its CEM technology includes Frost & Sullivan’s Critical Event Management (CEM) Technology Leadership Award, expansion of its existing portfolio of over 160 patents with a recent new award, certification as a 2020 Great Place to Work® by the Global Authority on Workplace Culture, “Overall Best in Category” in the Emergency Mass Notification Software category for the Spring 2020 Customer Success Report, and Top Enterprise IT Alerting and Incident Management Solution by IT Central Station.

