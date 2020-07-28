Augury Offering Achieves ThingWorx Ready Status, Joins the PTC Partner Network

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Augury has joined the PTC Partner Network, and today announced that the integration of Machine Health Solutions with PTC’s ThingWorx® Industrial IoT Platform has secured PTC validation under the ThingWorx Ready™ program. The PTC ThingWorx Ready program enables technology companies to validate their products’ interoperability with PTC’s Industrial IoT platform. Machine Health Solutions is also now available through the PTC Marketplace, a digital space where PTC partners and customers can access and promote IIoT tools, market-ready solutions, and innovative technologies designed to aid solution deployments.

Machine Health Solutions allows customers to remotely collaborate leveraging precise sensors and powerful AI capabilities extending the value of ThingWorx. This integration enables companies to reduce planned and unplanned downtime, improve collaboration around machine reliability and performance, and create a stable foundation for digital transformation initiatives.

“Machine Health is increasingly the first step towards digital transformation for many manufacturers because it addresses key issues around operational performance and delivers fast, measurable ROI,” said Chris Dobrow, Vice President of Revenue and Partnerships for Augury. “We see customers increasingly wanting to integrate Machine Health into their broader IIoT platforms, such as ThingWorx. Joining the PTC Partner Network and Marketplace helps Augury provide our customers with the ability to leverage the data and insights they gain from Machine Health in powerful new ways using the ThingWorx platform, creating entirely new kinds of value.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Augury to the ThingWorx Ready program,” said Jonathan Kateman, Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances, PTC. “Our network of technology partners allows us to offer our customers and partners innovative resources that add value to their IIoT solutions and enable them to accelerate time to business value.”

To find Augury’s Machine Health Solutions through the PTC Marketplace, visit https://marketplace.ptc.com/apps/296818/machine-health-solutions#!overview.

About Augury

Augury is building a world where people can always rely on the machines that matter. Augury supports its customers by enabling Digital Transformation through superior insights into the health and performance of the machines they use to make products, deliver services and improve lives. To learn more about Augury’s machine health solutions, visit http://www.augury.com.

