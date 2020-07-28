Votiro Announces Strategic Partnership with Thales

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Votiro, a global leader in positive selection™ technology, announced a partnership and distribution agreement with Thales. Thales will offer proven solutions from Votiro’s Secure File Gateway product line—including Email and Web Applications, to protect government agencies from all file-borne threats. The Secure File Gateway product line ensures that threat-free content, such as documents and attachments, can enter government agencies’ networks without interrupting data flow or hindering work activity.

Thales and Votiro will leverage their strategic relationship to enable government agencies in North America to provide efficient digital services with no risk of malware penetration using the Votiro Secure File Gateway product line. Votiro’s solutions have been adopted by governments worldwide to neutralize file-borne threats and protect external-facing applications. Thales’s distribution of Votiro’s Secure File Gateway for Email protects against some of the most common targets for malicious attacks, including banking scams, spear phishing, zero-day, and ransomware. Secure File Gateway for Web Applications advances security measures and capabilities for applications.

“Votiro’s Secure File Gateway product line is trusted by governments around the world, and now our new partnership with Thales will allow more federal government agencies in the U.S. the opportunity to access solutions at a time when security is paramount,” said CEO and founder of Votiro, Aviv Grafi. “We look forward to expanding our footprint in North America and growing our partnership with Thales, who have made it their mission to provide innovative solutions to protect the most vital data, from the core to the cloud to the field for defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies across the U.S. Federal Government.”

“Partnering with Votiro and distributing the Secure File Gateway product line will help government agencies streamline operations by securing the overwhelming amount of incoming data that governments must process,” said Kirk Spring, President of Thales Trusted Cyber Technologies. “Utilizing this solution is one step governments can take to work towards a primary goal—to ensure the well-being of their people through leveraging technology to improve everyday services.”

As more governments around the world embrace technology to boost efficiency and digitize bureaucratic processes, the benefits of a partnership between Votiro and Thales become more apparent. Government agencies embracing digital transformation grant access to more external functions, while also creating more breach points into the organization. Unchecked, this digital growth can correlate with an increased risk of cyberattack, particularly among government targets who find themselves exposed to the most sophisticated types of document-borne attacks. The partnership between Thales and Votiro will allow government agencies to continue to focus on innovation—rather than security breaches.

Founded in 2010 by leading file security experts, Votiro is trusted by large enterprises, including top Fortune 500 companies to completely eliminate file-based threats while ensuring zero interruption to business. Headquartered in the United States, with offices in Australia, Israel and Singapore, Votiro is trusted by over 400 companies and 2 million users worldwide to safely access files with complete peace of mind.

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global technology leader shaping the world of tomorrow today. The Group provides solutions, services and products to customers in the aeronautics, space, transport, digital identity and security, and defence markets. With 83,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2020.

Thales is investing in particular in digital innovations — connectivity, Big Data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity — technologies that support businesses, organisations and governments in their decisive moments.