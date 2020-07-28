12 Peers Capital Markets Ltd. (“12 Peers”) Enlists GDA Capital to Advise on Their First Digital Asset Investment

CAYMAN ISLANDS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--12 Peers Capital Markets Ltd., a boutique broker dealer offering a range of bespoke investment products, has hired GDA Capital to advise the firm as they broaden their investment portfolio and begin to offer strategic investment opportunities into the digital asset economy.

Their allocation into blockchain provides 12PCM with an integral financial footprint into the emerging technology sector, while complimenting their existing investment portfolio.

President of GDA Capital David Shafrir commented on the announcement by saying, “As a merchant bank that is tailored for the digital world, our job is to engage with like minded firms who are trying to bring traditional capital into the digital asset economy. We are thrilled to be working with 12 Peers. With an investment mandate previously focused on traditional securities, their transition into blockchain signals a larger wave of adoption and interest at the institutional level.”

Gord Ferguson, Founder and EVP of 12 Peers, states “We have followed the GDA team of pros for some time and view their analytics and genius in this ‘digital sector’ as leading edge. Like many industries that have had to evolve or perish, we think that within the Financial services industry there will continue to be movement into the crypto and blockchain sector. We view our latest investment with GDA as a continuing ‘good news’ story that will lead to other investments by 12PCM into this important space.”

About GDA Capital

Global Digital Assets (GDA Capital) is a global merchant bank focused on emerging technology, based in Toronto & New York City. GDA was founded through the joint venture between MLG Blockchain and Secure Digital Markets and offers a full suite of services including ventures, capital markets and liquidity. GDA has worked with a variety of firms ranging from family offices, HNWI, Fortune 100 enterprises, startups and global governments looking to accelerate their country's adoption of blockchain. For more information please visit:

About 12 Peers

12 Peers Capital Markets, Ltd. (12 Peers) is a broker dealer incorporated in the Cayman Islands and registered with the Cayman Islands monetary Authority (CIMA). 12 Peers provides professional advisory and investment management services related to fixed income securities, structured notes and alternative investments for high networth individuals and institutional investors. For more information, please visit https://12pcm.com/.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. Tokens and virtual currencies, in general, are not legal tender, in any country, and are not backed by any government as legal tender, nor should they be treated as such.