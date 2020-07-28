ASP Global Joins Forces with EasyShield™ for PPE Solutions

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASP Global, experts in direct sourcing, cost management, and clinician-led product innovation for health-systems, entered into an exclusive agreement with Benchmark Shield LLC (the manufacturer of EasyShield™), American manufacturer of ASTM-rated high-quality face masks for medical use. ASP Global is a privately-held company based in Atlanta.

EasyShield is part of the Benchmark Shield family of products. Benchmark Shield is a spinoff of Benchmark Industrial, Inc., a leading supplier of safety, packaging, and warehouse essentials headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Initially, EasyShield will produce ASTM Level-I masks for ASP Global at a rate of several million per month starting in August. EasyShield will scale capacity substantially, adding ASTM Level-2 masks to the production in the fourth quarter.

ASP Global is committed to securing PPE supplies for health systems nationwide. “Delivering quality solutions to health-system sourcing needs has always been ASP Global’s mission,” commented Bill Fallon, Chief Commercial Officer for ASP Global. “With the onset of the pandemic and increased demand for PPE supplies, the need to re-shore PPE manufacturing to US plants has become crucial. Local manufacturing speeds up delivery and lowers costs, ensuring that health-systems have access to critical PPE supplies they need to serve their communities and manage their supply chain.”

Eliminating difficulties sourcing overseas is a key benefit of US-based manufacturing. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, delivering PPE has become increasingly difficult when working with manufacturers overseas. “Partnering with a reliable manufacturer in the US is an important step to help health-systems acquire supplies they need,” Fallon expanded. “Many difficulties with overseas nonwovens plants can be avoided entirely by sourcing through an American manufacturer.”

ASP Global is supplying several major US health-systems that currently have high demand for PPE supplies under long-term contracts. Roy Gilleland, CEO Partners Cooperative, a 100+ hospital purchasing group based in Atlanta, GA, “ASP has been instrumental in helping many of our member hospitals source the critical PPE required during this pandemic. Partners’ leadership has given us their direction and support to source our PPE needs when possible from USA based manufacturing. ASP bringing us this new opportunity to get a quality USA manufactured mask is hopefully a great new direction for our hospital’s supply chain.”

